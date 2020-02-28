Friday, February 28, 2020
The Con Leadership Fiasco: Is This All There Is?
The deadline has come and gone. Nominations for the Con leadership race are now closed.
And one thing is immediately obvious, this country has never seen a lousier line-up.
In fact so bleak is the situation, that when I think of the two front runners, Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole, I can't help but think of this...
Sam Rowley's award winning photo of two mice fighting in a London subway station.
For that's how low the Cons have fallen.
So low that even Andrew Coyne calls the leadership race a fiasco.
A race that was supposed to be an opportunity for renewal for a party that, despite its failure to break through in 2019, was well placed to defeat a weakened Liberal government in the next election, has instead dwindled to a contest between two serious candidates and a collection of rookies, oddballs and outsiders. The word “fiasco” comes to mind.
And suggests that even the candidates he calls "serious" are mediocre.
Even the serious candidates leave much to be desired. Mr. MacKay has the more impressive résumé on paper, but only on paper, his series of cabinet posts noteworthy for the footprints he failed to leave behind. Besides his brief stint at veterans affairs, Mr. O’Toole is distinguished mostly for finishing third to Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier in the 2017 race.
Coyne largely blames Stephen Harper.
Stephen Harper was in power for nearly a decade, yet failed either to recruit much in the way of new talent or promote from within. You could count on one hand the ministers in his cabinet who had any real reason to be there other than slavish personal loyalty to the leader, the one principle to which his government was committed.
And I certainly agree with that. Harper made them who they are and the Cons are still his grubby party.
But what Coyne fails to mention, is that another big reason the Cons can't attract any decent candidates is that the party is now more American than Canadian...
And thanks to Andrew Scheer is also riddled with religious extremists.
Which explains why the sleazy O'Toole is crawling on his belly trying to attract the social conservative vote.
In a new fundraising email, Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole takes a shot at rival Peter MacKay for insisting on a solid caucus front on so-called "conscience" votes, accusing him of behaving "just like Justin Trudeau does."
O'Toole said in the email that he would allow both caucus members and cabinet ministers in a government led by him to vote their consciences on "moral issues" — an apparent reference to votes on abortion and a clear play for the support of the Conservative Party's powerful social-conservative wing.
And because those religious extremists are so powerful, and control so many convention votes, sooner or later MacKay will also be forced to crawl before them.
It's going to be an ugly spectacle, and no decent Canadian can vote in good conscience for a party like that one.
A party that would savage our country, by first savaging its values.
Which is why I'm hoping the Con leadership race will be as weird as the last one...
Even if it has only half the number of zombies.
Let them show Canadians again who they really are.
And why they must never be allowed to form another Canadian government...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
What about Rempel, she would Buffalo us. Its to bad leather boy De Mastro got taken out.ReplyDelete
They really are ugly, Simon, and their response to the blockades has revealed it. Unfortunately the protesters haven't done themselves any favors by escalating or dragging this on as long as they have, and now it seems there's a lot of Canadians who agree with the Cons, influenced by Postmedia push polls and CTV/Globe propaganda. I'm surprised to see Coyne be the level-headed one calling for cooler heads to prevail, but I'm sure he's another broken clock who will go back to being wrong just like Charles Adler. If this is how they reacted to the protests, then I'm almost afraid to see what might happen once coronavirus starts to spread. And already I'm seeing it start.ReplyDelete
Just today I saw a bunch of mouthbreathers commenting on Justin Trudeau's Twitter feed saying they hope Didi gets sick and dies of the disease, after Justin wished his little boy happy birthday. Tomorrow is the anniversary of Pierre's retirement in 1984, and they are all over the various boards saying they not only want Justin to take a literal walk in the snow but get run over by a train or a plow or clobbered by an avalanche like his younger brother did. I see Reddit, Twitter and FB threads full of racists who want to quarantine patients on Indian reserves, and conspiracy theories that "Chinese smallpox" is part of the "United Nations reconciliation plan" to genocide whites to appease the "restless natives." So now they're fearmongering about UNDRIP, China, and Jean Chretien's brother. The Greta decal, the train decal, the "truck running over Trudeau" decal. All of it so horrific it prompted a motion in the HoC to condemn stickers on cars. Which has prompted howls from the base about freedom of speech and political correctness. Dare I say "because it's 2016"?
But according to the Big Lie Narrative, Trudeau is the one who is failing, he's weak, he's unfit to govern, and he has left Canada broken? What bullshit. I hope to God this ends soon, because I shudder to think of what either MacKay or O'Toole would have at their disposal with a cabal of thug premiers and a riled-up populist army on their side. Go look at Modi's pogroms and remember that he is BFF with Harper through the IDU. That's all you need to know about who this party is and what they would do at home.