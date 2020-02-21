Friday, February 21, 2020
Now Can We Call The Cons The Levant Party?
In my last post, I looked at how Peter MacKay tweeted his support for far-right vigilantes who dismantled a blockade near Edmonton.
Only to hastily delete it.
But by then it was too late, it had gone viral.
And where those yellow bellies went, others are now planning to follow.
There has been an uptick in online calls for vigilante action against Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests among hate groups and far-right activists, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says.
Evan Balgord, a researcher with the network, says the protests in support of Wet’suwet’en heredity chiefs are the “number one” topic of conversation among hate groups and far-right fringe groups online, with many calling for violence to remove the protesters.
So needless to say, the grotesque bigot Ezra Levant has been quick to see a hate mongering opportunity...
And has jumped on MacKay's vigilante bandwagon.
Which must surely lead to an awkward question:
Are the Cons now the Levant Party?
Or are they the Party of the Apes?
I must admit I don't know the answer, although I suspect they're a bit of both.
But what I do know for sure, is that they are no longer a truly Canadian party.
And no decent person could possibly vote for them...
