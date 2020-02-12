Where Exactly Would Erin O'Toole Take The Cons?

The other day I wrote about how Erin O'Toole wants everybody to know that he's a True Blue Con.
Although I wasn't quite sure what exactly he was trying to say.
But now I know, and it couldn't be more ridiculous
Despite the fact that the Cons lost the election because they were perceived to be too right-wing, O'Toole wants everybody to know he has no plans to move the party to the middle.
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole said he will not try and move to the middle in his campaign to succeed Andrew Scheer and will present a platform that sits well right of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"We have to be conservative," O'Toole told CBC News Network's Power & Politics Tuesday. "I don't think we go to the middle. I think that's what another opponent in this race will be suggesting: we just go to the slight right of Justin Trudeau.
As well as suggesting that he would be more of a manly man right-wing leader than Peter MacKay.
And the strongman he believes this country needs...
Even though MacKay recently apologized for suggesting that he's more of a manly man than Justin Trudeau.These blockades are illegal. Enough is enough— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 12, 2020
I will enforce the law and push back against eco-extremists.
Add your name if you are with me 🇨🇦 👉 https://t.co/4OOhZxaMdW pic.twitter.com/Z8QcbW4rYv
And all but calling him a yoga pansy...
And he's still leading O'Toole in the polls by more than TWENTY points!!
So yeah, I think you can see where this is going.
With Dumbo MacKay still leading by default.
With nobody to fear but himself...
O'Toole still tanking...
And the Con leadership race still looking like an absolute farce...
No comments:
Post a Comment