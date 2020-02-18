The Native Protests and the Bestial Cons

Thanks to this blockade I had to rent a car and drive to Montreal, instead of taking the train.
But Seb and I got to play our favourite songs all the way there and back, which we hadn't done for a long time. So we had a blast.
And for a while at least I didn't have to listen to the howls of the bestial Cons.
For they are out of control.
With the absurd Harper tool Erin "True Blue" O'Toole playing fake Mussolini again.
The blockades are getting worse. Communities are at risk of running out of heating fuel and chlorine to clean municipal water. Even our international border crossings have been illegally blocked.— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 17, 2020
How much worse will it get before Trudeau shows leadership? pic.twitter.com/LpvA7phWrN
While his buddies at Canada Proud try to amplify his hysterical tweets.
Welcome to @JustinTrudeau’s Canada.— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 17, 2020
Have you had enough? pic.twitter.com/IvoJ1808Dn
And other low life Cons all but call for the native protesters to be exterminated.
While their hapless loser leader Andrew Scheer makes an absolute fool of himself by calling on protesters to "check their privilege."
Only to look even more like a racist buffoon...
And be laughed at by decent people from coast, to coast, to coast.
But sadly, the Ugly American wasn't done.
For when Justin Trudeau spoke to the House of Commons this morning, and appealed to the decency of Canadians.
“There are those who would want us to act in haste, who want us to boil this down to slogans and ignore the complexities, who think that using force is helpful. It is not,” says PM @JustinTrudeau about the protests and blockades. “We need to find a solution." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5jNLZm8Pub— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 18, 2020
Like a real Canadian leader should.
Scheer's RepubliCons heckled him like hyenas in heat, as only Cons could.
And their loser leader all but called for the native protesters to be massacred.
Which couldn't be more disgusting:
You know, it's not that I don't recognize that a lot of people in this country are angry and frustrated or just worried.If Andrew Scheer had his way there would be blood all over the tracks. The Ugly American has no respect for our Canadian values, and is once again using naked bigotry for crass political purposes. Thank goodness Justin Trudeau made sure he'll never be PM. https://t.co/F8kTuLqnsr— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) February 18, 2020
I'm worried that those who threaten to "shut Canada down" could lead to a racist backlash, that could cripple the reconciliation process for at least a generation.
And I freely admit that noisy demonstrations like this one give me a headache.
Even though it couldn't be more polite and Canadian.WATCH: A huge group of anti-pipeline protestors swarm the Toronto subway.#ShutDownCanada #topoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/eAsV4jMtkK— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 15, 2020
But I also need to say that history shows the defence of First Nation rights demands an uprising now and then, to keep pushing us all towards reconciliation.
The noisy protests and barricades are part of the price of choosing compromise over confrontation, and favouring our Canadian values over American ones.
So it's a price all who love this country, should be more than willing to pay...
Chopper called them thugs, which is totally not racist at all. G.I. Gladu wants to send in the military, and Scheer... has absolutely shit the bed. Does this look like a mature politician offering intelligent solutions to a national crisis? Twirling, twirling, twirling towards irrelevance! No wonder weak Andy got excluded from the adults' table. And now JWR is making noises again trying to extend her 15 minutes. Enough of these clowns already, they're not helping matters and they're only making things worse. Deescalate and negotiate, then put the Cons on reservations or an ice floe and send them away.ReplyDelete