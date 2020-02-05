Is Peter MacKay Wrecking His Own Leadership Campaign?

As we all know, Peter MacKay has been trying to make us believe that he's more of a manly manly leader than Justin Trudeau.
By acting like an ape, weaponizing misogyny, again. And trying to label Trudeau as a sissy or a girly boy, for the "crime" of practicing yoga.
But sadly for MacKay, his ugly smear appears to be backfiring.
After the bellowing ape was revealed to be nothing more than a squawking chicken.
A chicken who would let his own staff push him around.
The public relations team for Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay abruptly ended an interview with CTV News after he was questioned about a tweet his team sent out concerning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses.
After he tried to blame them for the ugly tweet.
“That was something that happened that I'm not proud of,” he said. “I don't have the opportunity always to vet every single thing that goes on that social media account and so we are going to do better.”
It was then that MacKay’s media handlers shut down the interview. “I think we're done,” said one. “You just went way over. I'm sorry,” another one added.
Which had a lot of Canadians shaking their heads in disbelief, or cringing with embarrassment.
Asking themselves is that a big strong manly man leader?
And raising at least three questions in my mind:
One, is MacKay his staff's boss or their puppet?
And if so who is really pulling his strings?
Two, why hasn't MacKay taken down that offensive tweet and apologized to Justin Trudeau?
And lastly but not leastly, will this latest humiliation bring Dumbo down? As John Ivison suggests it might.
The missteps add propellant to the smouldering anyone-but-MacKay campaign that is building inside the party. I have spoken to a number of influential and vocal Conservatives who offer a variation of the following – MacKay is a good guy but he cannot be leader; he is not that competent, not that bright and he doesn’t do the work.
Crucially, they say he is not that conservative. The assumption in the media and among pollsters is that MacKay is electable and could add 10 per cent to the party’s current 30 per cent floor of support. That assumption is flawed, his opponents argue, because 10 per cent of the party’s base will not show up to vote for MacKay. His election as leader would blow apart the Conservative coalition, they contend. “It’s like ’93 and Kim Campbell all over again. It’s built on pillars of sand,” said one MacKay refusenik.
For the shining vision of the Cons blowing apart is something I'd REALLY like to see.
And it would be a fitting reward for MacKay who not only helped kill his own Progressive Conservative party.
But went on to be a ghastly cog in the wheel of Stephen Harper's monstrous Con regime, and try to turn the country into a prison state...
And is vowing to do so again...
But would like us to know that when he is not talking about fighting Justin Trudeau in a cage, or on the ice without a helmet.
Or trying to portray him as a yoga-loving girly leader.
He's a kinder, gentler Dumbo than he once was, one who believes in "civility."
BREAKING: @PeterMacKay "would like to see some civility" in #cdnpoli. pic.twitter.com/Ut7mS1j6lq— 𝙼𝚎𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 (@ajhtweeting) February 4, 2020
You know, if Peter MacKay does become Con leader, his ugly past will come back to haunt him.
We'll make sure of that.
And with a little bit of luck.
It will destroy him and his party...
