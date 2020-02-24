Jason Kenney and the Teck Frontier Fiasco

For months Jason Kenney has been strutting around like a puffed up mini Mussolini, bellowing "Trudeau gimme that mine, or else!!!!"
And threatening that Alberta could separate if the Liberal government didn't approve the Teck Frontier project, a massive oil sands mine.
But today you could hear the air hissing out of him, after the project was abandoned, and once again he was made to look like a loser.
For blaming Justin Trudeau for the project's collapse.
"It is what happens when governments lack the courage to defend the interests of Canadians in the face of a militant minority," Kenney said in an emailed statement, pointing to what he described as weeks of federal indecision on blockades in solidarity with those opposed to a natural gas pipeline proposed by Coastal GasLink in northern B.C.
Just like Andrew Scheer did:
“Justin Trudeau killed Teck Frontier,” said @AndrewScheer linking the PM's response to blockades with Teck’s decision to withdraw its application to build a massive oilsands project in northern Alberta. #cdnpoli Read more: https://t.co/bTGxtp1qio pic.twitter.com/hvqqDIJ1vy— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 24, 2020
Even though the company itself did not blame Trudeau. It said it was only too happy to pay a carbon tax. And strongly suggested that politicians like Kenney and Scheer are in denial.
The abrupt decision by Teck Resources to withdraw its application for the Frontier bitumen mine project reveals a truth that politicians like Jason Kenney and other industry boosters continue to deny — that investing large sums of money in Canada’s oil sands no longer makes any financial sense.
They can't seem to see that Teck Resources is just following other Big Oil companies.
In withdrawing its application for Frontier, Teck was following the lead of Shell, ConocoPhillips, Marathon, Total, Koch Industries and other oil companies that in recent years have departed the oilsands, selling off tens of billions of dollars’ worth of investments that they no longer consider financially attractive.
They can't seem to understand that the Tar Sands are dying...
And because the Cons are such grubby oil pimps, they can't understand that they are dying too.
All of which is of course great for Justin Trudeau.
Firstly, he was spared having to rule on the fate of the Teck oil sands, which would have been a lose lose exercise.
Secondly, he can now use the reasons provided by Teck Resources to bolster his own arguments, that Canada needs to do more to fight global warming. And that no project can be approved without a decent climate plan.
Yup, nobody can know what the Teck collapse will mean for the future of Canada's fossil fuel industry. But I think it's safe to say this:
Some are good, some are lucky.
And some are both....
Another sad episode for Elmer Fudd and the Looney Tunes party of Canada in their quest to trounce the wrascally wabbit. It was a perfect set up; non approval would result in western and native ire, approval meant being cast as a shallow climate phony. Burnt toast either way. Then at the last minute along came some of Simon's grumpy old men, rail blockages and the financial wizards managing our pensions and banks were reminded of something they knew for some time. The world is changing and like tobacco, investing in other forms of statistical death is a long term looser. They changed their minds, the wabbit escaped leaving Fudd, Foghorn, Yosemite Sam, Elmyra and other members of the LT party wallowing in the tarry sand.ReplyDelete
RT