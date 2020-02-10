Monday, February 10, 2020
Erin O'Toole and the True Blue Farce
I never really noticed Erin O'Toole until he replaced Julian Fantino at Veteran Affairs, talked up a storm, only to find himself running for his life.
And then of course there was the time, when he suggested he was a Top Gun, only to be shot down and revealed to be a helicopter navigator.
But you get the idea. Tool likes to talk tough, even if he can't deliver.
So this is no surprise.
Now he's calling himself a "true blue" which is Con code for good ol' boy, bigot, misogynist, homophobe, climate change denier etc etc.
And the one who can destroy Justin Trudeau.
And in case anyone doesn't believe he's really really tough, he followed that one up with this one today:
As he goes in search of angry old white people i.e. the Con base.
But sadly for the old Harper tool, the latest polls are not encouraging...
Even Michelle Rempel, who isn't running, is more popular than he is. And most people found the choices so ghastly they couldn't be bothered to fill out the questionnaire.
So now poor O'Toole is bluer than ever...
And all I can say is, I don't know why the Cons can only dredge up those Harper losers, but I do know why it happened.
The SS Harper was shipwrecked.
And the Cons were never able to recover...
