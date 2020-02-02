Peter MacKay and the Con Culture War

The polls suggest that Peter MacKay is the front runner in the Con leadership race.
And he is the only candidate so far to have paid the entrance fee.
Just one week after officially launching his leadership campaign, MacKay has submitted the full $300,000 fee required to officially enter the race to replace Andrew Scheer.
But if anyone thinks that MacKay is the one who can give the Cons a brighter future, they are doomed to be sadly disappointed.
For he seems to want to take the Cons back to the past.
While running for leader of the Liberal Party, Trudeau’s campaign expensed $876.95 in yoga sessions and spa bills for Justin Trudeau.— Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) February 1, 2020
Liberals can’t be trusted. pic.twitter.com/Yeyk7laZyJ
And that attack ad, which is a deliberate attempt to try to feminize Justin Trudeau, couldn't be uglier.
But as Alan Freeman points out, it is yet another reason the Cons are losing the culture war.
We didn’t learn much about Peter MacKay’s ideas or policies as he launched his leadership bid for the Conservative Party of Canada last week but we did learn lots about his favourite pastimes.
MacKay says his go-to sports are hockey and bare-knuckle boxing and he can’t wait to challenge Justin Trudeau to a fight under “UFC rules or on the ice, no headgear, no gloves.” At the same time, we now know what MacKay would never be caught doing: Practicing yoga or dancing.
You may wonder why MacKay, a 54-year-old Toronto lawyer and father of three small children, would want to risk severe brain injury as a way of keeping fit, but he clearly had a point to make. If he’s going to become Conservative leader, he has to prove to party stalwarts that he’s no sissy, like that former drama teacher, Justin Trudeau.
Welcome to Canada’s culture wars, brought to you courtesy of the Conservative Party.
For that toxic Trudeau hate may inflame their brutish base, and get them all excited and howling like hyenas...
But it's not popular with most Canadians.
The big problem for the Conservatives is that Canada isn’t the U.S. and the culture wars are just a shadow of what they are south of the border. Canada is more urban, has fewer evangelicals and there’s no Fox News to pound home the right-wing messaging to the exclusion of every other opinion.
So while the Conservative base may despise Trudeau, particularly in Alberta, where the feeling borders on collective psychosis, most Canadians actually don’t mind the guy. In fact, they quite like him.
But then nobody should be surprised, when trying to feminize Trudeau is just another form of misogyny, and MacKay has a long and sordid record of treating women badly.
From the days he called his ex-girlfriend Belinda Stronach a "bitch" in the House of Commons.
To the time he suggested that women were too busy at home to be judges...
Which is when I started calling him Dumbo, for he really is THAT stupid.
But don't let that fool you. For MacKay may be a hopeless and very dumb jock, but he is also a sinister demagogue.
When someone commits an act so heinous to be sentenced to life in prison, they should breathe their last breath behind bars. pic.twitter.com/8alHWUWjEB— Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 30, 2020
Who as I've warned before, while serving his monstrous master Stephen Harper, tried to turn Canada into a prison state...
And had to be slapped down again and again by the Supreme Court for trying to violate the Charter of Rights.
Which along with all his other flaws, his miserable misogyny, his appalling French...
And his toxic Trudeau hate.
Make him unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party.
Just a ridiculous "macho" monster who should be sent back to the era where he belongs...
BREAKING: New @PeterMacKay campaign video drops. Hmmm, what did their internal polling tell them about @AndrewScheer ? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ydCtDFnZN9— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) February 2, 2020
Gawd. To think that I thought that we would have to work really hard to destroy the Con brand before the leadership convention.
But it turns out that if you give them enough rope, they will do a fine job of hanging themselves...
