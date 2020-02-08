Will John Baird Join The Con Leadership Race?

It's hard to believe that John Baird could even be considered as a candidate for the Con leadership, after his disgraceful behaviour during the dark years of the Harper regime.
But the Cons are desperate. With less than a month to go before nominations close, hardly anyone has applied for the job. As one of my readers said the other day, "They got NOTHING!!!!"
So Jason Kenney is now urging his good buddy Baird to run.
Alta Premier Jason Kenney tells CBC's Katie Simpson he has talked to former colleague John Baird about running for #CPCldr. "John is very experienced, he is a principled Conservative, he is bilingual and I think he'd be a very compelling candidate."https://t.co/lRjzznuTnV pic.twitter.com/gurdNFnivo— CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) February 7, 2020
If only to try to make the race a little more exciting.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he believes his former cabinet colleague John Baird is "seriously considering" a run for the Conservative leadership.
"If somebody like John Baird steps forward, I think that would help to enliven the race," said Kenney following a panel discussion in Washington, D.C., Friday.
And no doubt Kenney is right about that. The leadership race is deadly boring.
And Baird has always been a loud Con clown...
But sadly for Baird, and the Cons, for every laugh there were at least fifty boos, and quite a few screams.
For who can forget how he disgraced us in the eyes of the world?
Over and over again.
Who can forget how he worshipped Margaret Thatcher, and served his evil master Stephen Harper so faithfully?
Or how his blind passion for Benjamin Netanyahu and his repressive policies...
Led to him being pelted with eggs by angry Palestinians...
Which was a low point in the history of Canadian diplomacy, and scrambled any chance of Canada playing the role of an honest broker ever again.
But then who can forget how he set up the Office of Religious Freedom for crass political reasons?
Even though many of the religious fanatics he sought to pleasure would dearly love to stone him, and other gay people to death.
And then, even after he left government, who can forget how he embarrassed himself again, by attacking the Trudeau government for daring to criticize the barbarous policies of Saudi Arabia?
“The current government has really been poking the eye of the kingdom for the past three years,” Baird said during the on-air interview.
Which no doubt won him the Order of the Golden Bone Saw.
And then there's this, that has been causing a stir on Twitter...
I must re-up this since John Baird is serious about running for #CPCldr and Prime Minister.— Mike Gibbs🏳️🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) December 16, 2019
Baird and Jaime Watt threatened and coerced me into providing a false statement to Premier Eves after inappropriately touching me when I was a staffer for Finance Minister Janet Ecker.
I don't know what happened, so I hesitate to say anything, or condemn anyone at this time.
But what I do know is that even without that John Baird's record is already long and ugly enough, and it makes him unfit to be the leader of a country like Canada.
So I strongly suggest the Con clown should get, or give himself the hook...
Before he embarrasses himself further.
Which would mean the Cons still can't attract any heavyweight candidates.
They still have NOTHING.
And their tiny teeny leadership race is still just a FARCE...
