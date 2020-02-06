Has Andrew Scheer Gone Over The Deep End?

He looks like the same old Andrew Scheer, the Con in the same blue suit, with the same creepy smile.
But don't be fooled. He may have only five months to go as Con leader, but his feverish obsession to try to destroy Justin Trudeau has never been greater.
And he has never acted so disturbed and so dangerous.
A man who looks and sounds like he has gone over the deep end.
For how else are we to describe a man who would all but accuse our prime minister of killing Canadians?
Trudeau’s revolving door prison system is costing innocent Canadians their lives. We are calling him to support our motion and condemn the Parole Board’s senseless and unjustified decision that led to a young woman’s murder. WATCH #QP LIVE: https://t.co/j7B47eNOHp— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 4, 2020
Even though that's not true, and that monstrous tweet could stir up his ignorant base and other toxic Trudeau haters, who are always threatening to kill him...
As could this outrageous claim Scheer tweeted a few hours later, where he accused the decent Trudeau of acting like Big Brother.
Justin Trudeau is trying to regulate everything you do online and block websites he doesn’t want you to see. We won’t let him. WATCH #QP LIVE: https://t.co/m0w1y02EYl— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 5, 2020
When even some in our shabby Con friendly media know he's lying like a thief.
You know, this is just not remotely true. https://t.co/qnA2nRtpCB— kady o'malley (@kady) February 5, 2020
And if that wasn't enough, what are we to think of someone who would allow his deputy leader to endanger the evacuation of Canadians from Wuhan?
By playing cheap political games, and deliberately conflating a diplomatic standoff and a world medical emergency.
.@LeonaAlleslev asks the PM if detained Canadians Spavor & Kovrig will be returning to Canada on the flight from Wuhan.— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 5, 2020
“I hope the member opposite withdraws that question and the silliness involved,” said @JustinTrudeau #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ygaRu0xAkX
But then of course, Leona Alleslev is the Con clown who thinks that Andrew Scheer is a strong leader...
The Con clown who probably still hasn't figured out that the main reason he made her deputy leader, was because he knew she could NEVER replace him. Even if he lost the election.
So he could continue, albeit for only a few months more, to go after his Antichrist, the demon Justin Trudeau...
And indulge in his depraved desire to DESTROY him.
Or just behave like an Ugly American.
Like so many other Cons...
What is it about them? Why do so many of them see Trump as their real leader?
Why do they hate our Canada so much?
And why is Andrew Scheer still allowed to get away with poisoning our country's politics?
I realize he's a loser who thinks he's a winner. So he's not going anywhere.
But in five months, a humiliated religious fanatic and his extreme right-wing followers could do this polarized country enormous damage.
So if I were the Cons, heaven forbid, I would force the Ugly American to resign for real.
Or their next leader will end up wearing him, like a stinking albatross...
No comments:
Post a Comment