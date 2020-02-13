John Baird Crashes Out Of The Con Leadership Race

He swam menacingly around the shark tank. He couldn't make up his mind. He knew the Cons were hoping he'd liven up their deadly boring leadership race.
He knew they were desperate.
It is hard to imagine a race more boring than this one... As in any arena, strong competition breeds strong competitors. A field of strong candidates fight more forcefully for their ideas. Their weaknesses get tested. And through the fire of a leadership contest – the hotter the better - you harden them into steel.
Step forward John Baird.
But when the time came, he just wasn't ready.
And decided that all things considered the quieter life was better.
Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird says he will not enter the race to succeed Andrew Scheer as leader of the Conservative Party.
We may never know why Baird decided not run for the Con leadership.
Maybe it was Mike who spooked him...
I don't have much more to say.— Mike Gibbs🏳️🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) February 13, 2020
I'm not going take joy in this or celebrate. It's a serious issue we talked about, and leave it at that.
Encourage people to be aware and consider their responsibilities, even if you just know about it or witness abuses. Too many people do nothing
Or maybe something else from his past came back to haunt him...
Like his sordid relationship with Stephen Harper who he serviced so faithfully for so many years.
But it doesn't really matter. Even if Baird had decided to run, we had enough dirt on him to bury him alive. As we will bury all the others.
And the main thing is the Con leadership race is still as boring as ever.
The Cons still have NOTHING.
And we are still going to DESTROY them...
No comments:
Post a Comment