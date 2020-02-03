The Ugly Cons and the Incredible Contracting Leadership Race

The last time the Cons held a leadership contest, just about everybody agreed that there were too many candidates, and it was real horror show..
But this time the Cons have another problem, an incredible contracting leadership race.
Where there are now so few candidates, some are worried it could end up looking like the coronation of Peter MacKay.
Which, of course, would be another real horror show.
Or as the former Harper speech writer Michael Taube says, for the Cons a real disaster.
The federal Tory leadership race is underway. While the filing deadline is Feb. 27, some are starting to wonder if it’s going to become a near-coronation.
This doesn’t mean other leadership candidates, like Tory MPs Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu, will roll over for MacKay. But when the possibility of a political coronation begins to take shape, it can easily turn into a steamroller effect. If so, the race will almost be over before it’s even started.
While Andrew MacDougall, the former Harper flak, wants to know why the Cons are contracting instead of expanding.
So much for expanding the tent.
The way the Conservative leadership race is unspooling, there won’t be enough credible candidates left to screw in the light bulb that so desperately needs to spark up over the party’s head if it is to remove Justin Trudeau from office.
We’re now two weeks into the festivities and there are no high-profile female candidates. There are no star candidates with non-white skin. Just two middle-aged white dudes barking at each other over who’s the better Conservative: the slightly pinkish Peter MacKay versus “true-blue” Erin O’Toole.
Wondering why both Dumbo and Dimbo are trying to out butch each other.
To be fair to MacKay, it’s O’Toole who’s been doing most of the barking about who’s butch enough to be a “true” Con; MacKay has been too busy spurting tautological Trudeauisms like “Canada is strong because Canadians make it strong” and “Canada is free because Canadians keep it free.”
Lord knows Canadian politics is missing lots of things these days but vacuity isn’t one of them.
As well as wondering what Dumbo has against yoga.
And how did Liberal members feel about that? They made Trudeau leader. And then Canadians elected his party to form government. So maybe more yoga is the message? https://t.co/YFpboXia9B— Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) February 1, 2020
MacKay now claims he was not "happy" with that tweet.
MacKay said he wants to maintain a "civilized" tone in his campaign for the Conservative leadership and thinks that tweet crossed a line. But he said he won't apologize for it or take it down.
But he won't apologize for its grotesque misogyny. Or explain how he can possibly describe his campaign as "civilized," when he has been talking about how he'd like to fight Justin Trudeau in a cage, or on ice without a helmet.
I mean really. Somebody please throw the ape a banana.
But then that's all part of the bigger problem. The fact that the Cons are still the party of the Trudeau hating Andrew Scheer...
Who was out again today in Question Period, spewing the same toxic Trudeau hate out of every orifice, that he has for more than two years. He's still the same Ugly American leader, he hasn't changed a bit.
And since he's made it known that he's not going anywhere.
Even after a new leader is chosen, he will still be the leader or Con Pope of the religious fanatics who now make up more than 30% of the caucus.
The racists, the misogynists, the homophobes, the climate change deniers.
And who wants to be the leader of a party like that one?
If they had wanted to at least try to renew their rotting party, the Cons should have fired Scheer as soon as the election was over.
Forced him to hibernate long ago...
But they didn't. So Scheer will still be out there for another six months, reminding most Canadians why they didn't vote for him and his ugly Cons.
Which could keep the Cons in hibernation for at least a generation, or at the very least give Justin Trudeau another majority.
They allowed themselves to become the Trudeau hating party of Harper and Scheer. They couldn't change.
And now they're going to pay for it...
