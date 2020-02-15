The Con Clown Erin O'Toole's Far Right Farce

I've always known that Erin O'Toole wasn't the brightest bulb in the universe, but I've always thought of him as a relatively innocuous Con clown.
Unfortunately ever since he set out to win over his party's rabid base, he 's starting to sound like a far-right extremist.
And this is just the latest example.
The CBC is out of control and in need of reform. I’ll slash funding for English TV and CBC News Network, and end funding for digital news. Focus should be on CBC Radio and Radio Canada.— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 14, 2020
Add your name: https://t.co/HA2lG4G59d
Can you believe it? The ugly Harper tool who claims he's against "cancel culture," now wants to cancel the CBC.
And if you want more evidence that O'Toole is the one who is out of control, then there's this.
Yes, now he's peddling the same kooky far-right conspiracy Andrew Scheer once did.
The one that claims that the U.N. is taking over this country and/or reading our minds and infiltrating our body fluids.
Which along with his other bizarre right-wing messages has Stephen Maher wondering what O'Toole wouldn't do to win the nomination?
Erin O’Toole put out a Facebook meme this week with a picture of himself gazing firmly into the distance, with this text superimposed: “I’m not the media’s candidate. I’m not going to go Liberal-light to earn the fake approval of the press gallery. Add your name if you’re with me.”
This message is so disconnected from reality—so transparently false—that it made me think of the old H.L. Mencken line: “A professional politician is a professionally dishonorable man. In order to get anywhere near high office he has to make so many compromises and submit to so many humiliations that he becomes indistinguishable from a streetwalker.”
I wouldn’t dream of asking, as Conservative MP Arnold Viersen asked NDP MP Laurel Collins last week, if Mr. O’Toole has ever considered taking up sex work, but I do wonder what he wouldn’t do to gain an edge in his uphill battle for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.
It is all a sordid farce designed to win the support of the rabid Con base.
O’Toole knows this. What he is doing is bulls–ting dimwitted Conservatives, because that’s the only way he might win.
So who can be surprised when he's now sounding like a fascist demagogue?
Canada used to be a country that enforced the rule of law, but lately we’ve been overrun by illegal blockades.
I’m running for Conservative leader to put an end to Justin Trudeau’s weakness.
And accusing Justin Trudeau of being too weak to govern, even though Trudeau is just standing up for the Canadian values of negotiation and compromise AND the rule of law.
It's beyond belief, but then as I've said before, the Cons are no longer a truly Canadian political party.
Trump is their real leader, they think like him, they even speak his language.
And if the Ugly American Andrew Scheer corrupted this country,
The Con hooker Erin O'Toole would if he could destroy it...
