Why Canada Is Definitely NOT Broken

I must admit that for a while the situation looked bleak. The country was in an uproar, convulsing in a spasm of late winter madness.
Mohawk protesters were trying to set fire to trains, Andrew Scheer and other racists were having a field day.
And all over Canada angry old Cons were screaming at Justin Trudeau.
"Arrest them, send in the army, shoot them!!!!"
And looking like maniacs.
Stirring up hatred for crass political purposes.
Radicals are now setting fires underneath trains and trying to derail them.— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 27, 2020
Under the criminal code, this is domestic terrorism.
It’s time we restore the rule of law and get Canada working again.
Add your name if you are with me: https://t.co/PEB79TgrHN pic.twitter.com/kSd0IGZEGb
While their stooge media loudly proclaimed that Canada is broken.
In the wake of regional discontent from the western provinces and blockades jamming up the country’s rail network, a towering majority of Canadians agree with the statement, “Right now, Canada is broken.”
The poll spells bad news for Justin Trudeau with a majority of people believing that the country is not headed in the right direction and that the prime minister is not governing well. The Liberals also get most of the blame for the rail blockades.
Which of course is absurd. This is just one more reason Canada is NOT broken.
The Wet’suwet’en Nation has announced a proposed arrangement with the B.C. and federal governments to recognize its hereditary governance system in an important first step toward resolving an ongoing pipeline dispute.
The triumph of compromise over confrontation.
And it is one more reason to add to Scott Gilmore's long list.
This country is not broken. It is arguably among the least broken countries in human history. It seems like a paradox, but we continually fail and falter our way to success. We bumble along, doing everything wrong from military procurement to hockey. Our Premiers will not talk to our Prime Ministers, our economies crash and boom. Our politicians are idiots, corrupt and clueless. The media is fake. The French can’t stand the English. We’re racist and sexist. It’s too cold.
And yet—here we are. Doing pretty damn well. Better than well, actually. Incredibly, we’re doing fantastic. And the most incredible thing of all is that most of us have no idea.
I admit I can't understand why so many Canadians seem to be down on this country. I can only attribute that to the large number of old Con gobblers who infest this country, and can't separate their hatred of Justin Trudeau from their hatred of the New Canada.
But what I do know is that our country and its values have never been stronger, and for that we have to thank Trudeau...
They called him weak for refusing to give in to the Con racists and order the army to break up the barricades.
He avoided a bloodbath that would have scarred this country forever.
And for that all decent Canadians should be eternally grateful...
