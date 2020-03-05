Thursday, March 05, 2020

How Hate Had To Surrender To Our Canadian Values



The railway blockades have been a real test of Canada's character, a measure of its Canadian values.

 With most favouring compromise and negotiation over the use of force. 

 While others screamed for native blood.

Includiing our monstrous Cons, who tried to use the crisis for crass political purposes.




With Andrew Scheer using it to go after Justin Trudeau, as only the Ugly American could

 And Erin O'Toole posing absurdly as a homegrown Mussolini...
To make matters worse, crabby old white men all over the country also went after Trudeau.

With Charles Adler stripping down to his underwear and revealing his true Con colours again.

 And the equally dilapidated Michael Harris pumping out this stream of toxic Trudeau hate diarrhoea.

When new blockades sprung up in places like Saskatoon and L’Isle Verte, as others were taken down in Ontario and Quebec, Trudeau simply exuded weakness.

 The Wet’suwet’en and the Mohawk Warriors showed more resolve than the leader of the country, as they continued to defy the law — or from their perspective, to follow a higher one. Irresponsible, hypocritical and weak are not the stuff of which leaders are made. 

 Trudeau has made himself chief juggler in a circus of incompetence.

 Which was yet another attempt to portray Trudeau as weak i.e. not a manly manly Con. 

But only made me wonder whether Harris is going senile.

 Luckily, despite all the pressure he was under from the Cons and their sleazy bought media, Trudeau refused to give in to the pressure to spill native blood.
And around 2 pm this afternoon, I was really happy to be able to share the good news.

The Kahnawake rail blockade was finally over.  

 Mohawk land defenders lifted the rail barricade in Kahnawake Thursday to help ease tensions in the dispute over a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.

 Longhouse representative Joe Deom called the decision an act of good faith toward the federal government, which reached an agreement in principle with the Wet’suwet’en Sunday to end the standoff in northern British Columbia.

 Nobody was hurt or killed. The Cons didn't get to swim in native blood.

The dirty old men howled like hyenas, but were made to look like idiots.

And although the road to reconciliation will be a long one.

 Justin Trudeau is showing us all what it takes to be a real Canadian Prime Minister...



