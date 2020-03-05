How Hate Had To Surrender To Our Canadian Values

The railway blockades have been a real test of Canada's character, a measure of its Canadian values.
With most favouring compromise and negotiation over the use of force.
While others screamed for native blood.
Includiing our monstrous Cons, who tried to use the crisis for crass political purposes.
With Andrew Scheer using it to go after Justin Trudeau, as only the Ugly American could
And Erin O'Toole posing absurdly as a homegrown Mussolini...
To make matters worse, crabby old white men all over the country also went after Trudeau.Radicals are now setting fires underneath trains and trying to derail them.— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 27, 2020
Under the criminal code, this is domestic terrorism.
It’s time we restore the rule of law and get Canada working again.
Add your name if you are with me: https://t.co/PEB79TgrHN pic.twitter.com/kSd0IGZEGb
So who could have predicted this, except everyone paying attention. When a handful of protesters was stopping the transport of everything grown, mined & manufactured in Canada, the ceremonial PM was in Africa campaigning for a worthless chair at the #UN https://t.co/W4Fp44brrD— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) March 4, 2020
With Charles Adler stripping down to his underwear and revealing his true Con colours again.
And the equally dilapidated Michael Harris pumping out this stream of toxic Trudeau hate diarrhoea.
When new blockades sprung up in places like Saskatoon and L’Isle Verte, as others were taken down in Ontario and Quebec, Trudeau simply exuded weakness.
The Wet’suwet’en and the Mohawk Warriors showed more resolve than the leader of the country, as they continued to defy the law — or from their perspective, to follow a higher one. Irresponsible, hypocritical and weak are not the stuff of which leaders are made.
Trudeau has made himself chief juggler in a circus of incompetence.
Which was yet another attempt to portray Trudeau as weak i.e. not a manly manly Con.
But only made me wonder whether Harris is going senile.
Luckily, despite all the pressure he was under from the Cons and their sleazy bought media, Trudeau refused to give in to the pressure to spill native blood.
And around 2 pm this afternoon, I was really happy to be able to share the good news."As I've said many times, I do not think it is ever appropriate to send the military against Canadian citizens," PM Justin Trudeau tells reporters at news conference in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, in response to suggestion that the army be called upon to resolve rail blockades #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/0TaN2H7DzT— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) March 4, 2020
The Kahnawake rail blockade was finally over.
Mohawk land defenders lifted the rail barricade in Kahnawake Thursday to help ease tensions in the dispute over a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Longhouse representative Joe Deom called the decision an act of good faith toward the federal government, which reached an agreement in principle with the Wet’suwet’en Sunday to end the standoff in northern British Columbia.
Nobody was hurt or killed. The Cons didn't get to swim in native blood.
The dirty old men howled like hyenas, but were made to look like idiots.
And although the road to reconciliation will be a long one.
Justin Trudeau is showing us all what it takes to be a real Canadian Prime Minister...
