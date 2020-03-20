Justin Trudeau And The War On COVID -19

He has had to weather one crisis after another. His wife is sick with Covid-19, and he must take care of their children alone, while under self-isolation.
But from that little office he is still governing this country.
Still communicating with other world leaders.
Still taking the tough decisions that need to be taken in these plague times.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a series of extreme new measures Friday to protect Canadians from COVID-19, including a strategy to help manufacturers rapidly ramp up production of medical supplies and a plan to bar asylum seekers from crossing the Canada-U.S. border.
While also finding time to reassure frightened Canadians, and encouraging other members of his stellar team to do the same.
So outstanding is Trudeau's performance that even some of his worst enemies in the Con media are impressed.“Think of ways you can help to ensure that we get through this together,” said Health Minister @PattyHajdu. “There are lonely people, there are frightened people and it doesn’t take a lot to reach out to them and say that you are there with them even in spirit.” pic.twitter.com/nPA0S6H9zU— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 17, 2020
Justin Trudeau is growing up before our eyes.
Watching his almost-daily availability from self-isolation is to see a prime minister enduring and embracing a leadership challenge unlike anything his predecessors have faced in peacetime for almost a hundred years.
Unfortunately though, even a pandemic can't stop the grubby Cons from acting like Cons or Ugly Americans.
For this is from Canada Proud, the anti-Trudeau hate mongers...
This from Erin O'Toole who just happens to employ the founder of Canada Proud as his communications director...
As is only too obvious.
And then there's this from Peter MacKay...
Who clearly doesn't believe that stirring up a little racism and xenophobia in the middle of a pandemic is the last thing we need. But then that's why they call him Dumbo eh?
And this is the image I can't get out of my mind...
Andrew Scheer the day before parliament adjourned, grinning like an ape while the government tried to explain how it's planning to fight a deadly pandemic.
No doubt believing that the pandemic would destroy Justin Trudeau.
And all I can say, is good luck with that one....
This plague time has given Trudeau a chance to show his leadership qualities, and so far at least he is doing a really good job.
As a prime minister and as a father.
With Sophie Grégoire Trudeau still obeying orders to keep distance from her family for at least another week, it’s left to Trudeau to put out the meals they have delivered to the house, set the table and make sure the kids are bathed and put to bed. According to Chin, Trudeau arrived unusually late for one of the big conference calls with ministers at 8 p.m. one night because he was late getting Hadrien out of the bathtub.
While the Cons are looking grubbier and smaller than ever.
Looking like losers.
And never more irrelevant...
