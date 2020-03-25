Andrew Scheer and the Monstrous Nature of the Cons

About a week ago I ran a picture of Andrew Scheer grinning and chuckling during a debate on the Coronavirus, no doubt thinking that he could use the medical emergency to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
But of course it's not easy to do that, not when Trudeau and his team are doing such a great job.
But on Sunday after receiving a draft of the government's emergency aid plan, he thought he saw a way to hurt Trudeau, and went for it like a spider goes for a fly.
Blocking passage of the bill by claiming it was just a "power grab."
And trying to whip it, with the help of the sleazy Con media, into yet another fake scandal.
When it was just a draft, which as David Hamer explains, could have been changed with a phone call, and is simply normal procedure.
As anyone who has ever conducted such negotiations knows, it is rare for any party to put forward as their opening position that which they hope to get at the end of the negotiation. One typically asks for more than one expects to get, and bargains backward from there.
Instead Scheer and the grotesque Pierre Poilievre made it sound like Trudeau was trying to destroy our democracy.
And the Cons even put up a #TrudeauDictatorship hashtag, fuelled by a virtual army of bots, to try to smear our decent prime minister further.
It was absolutely disgusting, and yet another crude attempt to divide Canadians.
But nobody should have been surprised, because it's like the Aesop fable of the scorpion who hitched a ride across a river on the back of a frog...
Only to sting it to death and drown with it.
The Cons also can't help themselves, it's also in their nature.
It won’t be lost on any politician in Ottawa that if an election were held tomorrow, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would be headed for a third term.
And crass as this may sound, the Conservatives’ best hope is that the Trudeau government will fail in its efforts to contain the economic damage from COVID-19.
Andrew Scheer, the Ugly American, couldn't give a damn about the suffering of millions of Canadians, he only cares about destroying Justin Trudeau.
As he always has, and always will, even in the middle of a medical emergency.
And the good news?
It seems that most Canadians don't agree with Scheer.
They know that Trudeau is not a dictator.
They know that unlike Scheer he is a real Canadian leader.
And deserves the support of all decent Canadians...
Scheer's main complaint is that the Cons don't get to hand out oversized cheques and put up Porky Action Plan signs. Those signs are still visible around TO more than 5 years after Harper got the bums rush. I wish Trudeau would put some junior staffers on a search and destroy mission and take down those ugly reminders of past Con regimes.ReplyDelete