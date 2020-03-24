Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Why The Coronavirus Pandemic Could Destroy Donald Trump
Donald Trump has always been a lousy president, a corrupt vulgar man who has debased himself and his country over and over again.
He has failed his country in its hour of need. Never has dumb seemed so dangerous.
And this is nothing less than attempted genocide.
For with COVID-19 exploding all over the United States
Relaxing the battle against the virus could kill as many as two million Americans.
As well as almost certainly finishing off Trump.
The con man and the loser...
For as Chris Hayes points out, trying to rescue the economy from the grip of a pandemic makes absolutely no sense.
Just think of the economics of this: if you stopped lockdowns, and sent everyone back to work, lots and lots of people would get sick,” he writes. “You’d have workplaces where half the staff were out. And this would roll through all kinds of places, people who maintain the electrical grid, and water treatment and sewage systems, etc… Not only that, as the hospitals filled up and horror stories emerged, you’d have tons of deaths from things other than COVID-19 that couldn’t get treated.
“In fact, you risk ending up with the worst of both worlds: mass death and sickness AND ALSO an economy that’s essentially shut down.”
Trump's journey to disaster is a long one and well documented...
And not only does Trump's plan to abandon the fight against COVID-19 make no sense, the timing couldn't be worse.
The United States has the potential to become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic due to a “very large acceleration” in infections there, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Over the past 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases worldwide were from Europe and the United States, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters. Of those, 40 percent were from the United States.
It's simply beyond belief. Nothing less than the planned mass murder of the old and the vulnerable.
Courtesy of a grubby, mentally dilapidated, billionaire president, who cares more about his money than he cares about his own people.
Because money is ALL he cares about, and this must be driving him crazy.
It's depressing, but the good news is that the pandemic has exposed Trump's inner beast. His total lack of humanity.
And he will pay for that...
Trump was able to get away with being a grifter, a serial liar, a pussy grabber, and a thousand other vile things.
But failing to protect his own people from COVID-19 is the ultimate crime.
And I'm pretty sure it will be what finally destroys him...
Labels: Covid Pandemic, Donald Trump, Killer Clowns
#meanwhileincanadaReplyDelete
Scott Reid thinks all of this is fine because "parliamentary procedure".
He should go hang out at the gym and the pool with Rand Paul.
if the cons stall this bill they will be reduced to zero in the next election.Delete
On Trump I kinda half to agree, the same way GWB spoke the truth when he said in history we are all dead. You cant fight mother nature, mother nature is angry and she demands sacrifice. We can mitigate as best as possible but there is still going to be death on a massive scale. I just wish on climate change we had the same acknowledgement from the hard right. Hey I am over 60 and have a son with Type 1, this is a very bad time for my family. However, I dont think humans can stop mother nature when she is raging.
Last poll I saw Trump gaining in popularity. And Joe Biden sitting it all out (unless I've missed something in a couple of days?) is going to be very good for the Psycho in Chief. Still, hope you're right, Simon!!ReplyDelete