Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Peter MacKay and the Cage Boy Horror Show
I have always had trouble taking Peter MacKay seriously.
I've always thought of him as a wannabe Margaret Thatcher, who couldn't quite pull it off.
There is a reason I call him Dumbo.
And of course, this doesn't make him look any smarter.
Can you believe it? He can't even count. He thinks he has the numbers to bring down the government.
And he's not alone.
Conservative leadership candidates Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Marilyn Gladu all say that if they're chosen to lead the party, they'll try to topple the Liberal government as early as possible
But don't be fooled.
Like those other Con candidates Dumbo may be an idiot, but he also has another nick name and it's a lot more sinister.
During the darkest days of the Harper regime, he was also known as "Cage Boy."
For in the faithful service of his ghastly master, he just couldn't stop trying to jail more and more Canadians.
He just couldn't help himself. He seemed to enjoy it. And he's not sorry.
Peter MacKay says he “will never apologize” for a Harper-era law that was struck down, and found to be cruel and unusual punishment by the country’s top court.
Which should serve as a dire warning to all the decent people in this country.
A warning that Cage Boy's ghastly legal legacy is so authoritarian and so un-Canadian it should disqualify him from ever running for prime minister.
During his time in government and as minister of justice, MacKay drank the mandatory-minimum-sentence Kool Aid. The Harper government introduced minimum sentences for drug trafficking, gun crimes and sexual offences. Most of which have been struck down by Canadian courts as a form of cruel punishment that outrages the standards of decency and were inconsistent with constitutional rights.
For not only did MacKay come up with one fascist bill after the other, when the Supreme Court objected he went after the Chief Justice...
When his minimum sentences were stuck down he publicly slammed the Supreme Court’s decision. It was an unprecedented move. Canada’s Justice Minister and Attorney General taking his frustration to a newspaper’s opinion section to attack the judiciary and undermine the rule of law.
In what had to be one of the most grotesque spectacles I've ever witnessed, a hideous mix of crass bullying, misogyny, and moral corruption.
Public confidence in the administration of justice be damned.
Propriety out the window.
But if you have a judicial application in and were in Peter MacKay’s wedding party – well, then, MacKay is your man.
This is the man who wants to lead the Conservative Party of Canada.
This is the man who would have us believe that he is qualified to serve as Canada’s next Prime Minister.
And really, what more can anyone say? Except this:
Any Canadian who thinks Peter MacKay would make a decent Prime Minister, is either a Con or as Dumbo as he is.
And those who don't fight hard enough to defeat him.
Will wake up in a fascist world, with the brutish leader they deserve...
Labels: Con clowns, Con Leadership Race, fascism, Peter MacKay
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment