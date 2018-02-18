Sunday, February 18, 2018
The Parkland Massacre and the Revolt of the Young
Most school massacres in the United States follow a depressing and predictable pattern.
First there is the horror and the shock. Then there are tears and teddy bears, and candles, and heartbreaking pain and sorrow.
And then the dead are forgotten by those who didn't know them or love them.
Until the next massacre tears another community apart.
But the slaughter of 17 students and teachers in Parkland, Florida, the other day seems to be different.
For this time there's a burning anger.
And it's the the young who are revolting and saying enough is enough.
Hundreds of students, teachers and residents filled the terrace of the Broward County federal courthouse on Saturday, three days after a 19-year-old gunman wielding an AR-15 left 17 students and educators dead and scores more injured at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Their echoing chants of “enough” and “not one more” weren’t solemn — they were seething.
So when Donald Trump put out this lame tweet.
Without ever mentioning America's gun problem.
This is how one grief stricken student responded:
This other student was also equally harsh.
We can't ignore the issues of gun control that this tragedy raises. And so, I'm asking -- no, demanding -- we take action now. Why? Because at the end of the day, the students at my school felt one shared experience -- our politicians abandoned us by failing to keep guns out of schools.
But this time, my classmates and I are going to hold them to account. This time we are going to pressure them to take action. This time we are going to force them to spend more energy protecting human lives than unborn fetuses.
Or righteously angry.
And then there was Emma Gonzalez, who at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, delivered one of the post powerful speeches I have ever heard...
When it was over her father hugged her...
As I would have tried to do if I was there, for raising my spirits as well.
For I too live in a country where evil Cons would destroy gun control if they could, and bathe in the blood of the innocent. And we must defeat them or die trying.
And for proving once again what I have always believed.
A new generation is rising.
And it WILL change the world, and make it a kinder, gentler place...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment