The Parkland Kids Take On Donald Trump and the Gun Lobby

It was a day to remember. A day of extraordinary sights and sounds.
Like Donald Trump being forced to listen to sobbing teenagers and the parents of their murdered friends.
And trying to show he felt their pain, with the help of some scribbled notes.
Which as Billy Bragg says is beyond belief.
When I saw this pic late last night I thought it must have been photoshopped. Apparently not. Turns out that the President of the United States needs notes to remind him to how to show empathy. Staff have to tell him he should say 'I hear you' to Parkland survivors and families. https://t.co/m4RsAelYDV— Billy Bragg (@billybragg) February 22, 2018
And says so much about Trump the man and the President.
But on such an extraordinary day, I think I enjoyed this sight the most.
Seventeen-year-old Cameron Kamsky asking Marco Rubio whether he was prepared to give up the millions he receives from the NRA.
Florida school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky challenges Sen. Marco Rubio: "Can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?" https://t.co/LiU42QFBEv #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/p6jlUGFxOs— CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018
But of all the sights and sounds of an extraordinary day, this was the one I found the most moving.
The Stoneman Douglas High School drama club singing this tribute they wrote to their dead friends.
With these fighting words:
We refuse to be ignored by those who will not listen.
Together we have the power to change the world around us.
You're not going to knock us down, we'll get back up again.
We will shine.
And boy are they ever shining.
May that light help lead others to a better world.
And tremble you miserable Trump, your day is coming...
No comments:
Post a Comment