The Killing of Colten Boushie and the Bigots in Saskatchewan

A young indigenous man out for a joy ride with his friends. An old white farmer with a gun collection large enough to equip a small army.
A gun that goes off "accidentally" and an "accidental bullet" that hits Colten Boushie in the back of the head.
An all-white jury that acquits Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder.
How cheap is aboriginal life.
And welcome to Saskatchewan.
No, the province isn't the home of all the anti-native bigots in this country. But it has far too many, and more than its share.
For where else would a local councillor dare say this?
"Stanley's only mistake was leaving three witnesses."
Where else would this freak in Regina feel free to post this threat?
Where else would the Premier of Saskatchewan have to beg for an end to a torrent of online abuse aimed at those mourning the death of one of their own?
And while we're at it, what kind of country do we live in where so much hatred is directed at its poorest and most marginalized people?
So much hatred in fact that the CBC doesn't dare run comments after any story about indigenous issues.
And yes, Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations is right.
The decent people of this country expect more, the First Nations deserve better, and enough is enough.
Thank goodness we have a decent Prime Minister who isn't afraid to speak up.
Just spoke with @Puglaas. I can't imagine the grief and sorrow the Boushie family is feeling tonight. Sending love to them from the US.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 10, 2018
And the first aboriginal Justice Minster.
Thank you PM @JustinTrudeau. My thoughts are with the family of Colton Boushie tonight. I truly feel your pain and I hear all of your voices. As a country we can and must do better - I am committed to working everyday to ensure justice for all Canadians. https://t.co/HvjV0bofrQ— Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) February 10, 2018
But what can we do when the problem has been with us for so long?
I honestly don't know the answer, but this seems like a good idea. Help fix Canada's broken justice system, by eliminating the system of peremptory challenges.
Peremptory challenges allow the Crown or defence to reject potential jurors without giving reasons. In this case, the Boushie family says the Stanley defence team used its 14 peremptory challenges to reject any potential jurors who appeared Indigenous. It is often cited as a reason for Indigenous underrepresentation on juries.
And in the meantime, what we all can and must do is let our aboriginal brothers and sisters know that we hate racists.
And that we believe that their lives are just as precious as the lives of any other people in this country.
Taking it to the streets#JusticeForColten @APTNNews @APTNInvestigate pic.twitter.com/GiuZ4VUXkQ— Robert Anson Smith (@kingcomeVJ) February 10, 2018
Let them hear our solidarity.
Let them know that we are with them
Let there be justice for Colten Boushie...
Colten was drunk and tried to break into a truck on a nearby property. Nothing of value was lost.ReplyDelete
Exhibit A: The racism the author was talking about.Delete
"Nothing of value was lost."Delete
Yeah, I'm so sure you'd still say that if the guy was white.
You also forgot to precede your statement with "I'm not racist, but.."
Or has Donny Tiny Hands made white supremacy so acceptable that such disclaimer is no longer necessary?
Go spew your hate and intolerance somewhere else. I agree 100% with Simon.Delete
Hi anon@ 9:34AM...Are you suggesting that white kids, or any other kids don't get drunk and do dumb things? And are you also suggesting that they also deserve to die, or only native kids? Colten Bouchie and his friends stole nothing and threatened nobody, and something of value was lost: a young human life. If you can't see that you must be a racist, and there is nothing of less value, or anything Canada needs less...Delete
Hi Mark...I don't know if this kind of racism is increasing or whether people like Trump, or Kellie Leitch or Ezra Levant have emboldened bigots to think they can spout off unchallenged. But one thing is for sure, racists like anon @9:34AM only prove one thing, anti-native racism in this country is a real problem...Delete
Hi anon@10:38... Exactly. I would normally delete that kind of callous and offensive comment as soon as it arrived. And I almost did. But then I thought as you did. Give the racists enough rope and they will hang themselves...Delete
HI Yvonne...thank you for your support, and for standing up for decency. and why am I not surprised? I apologize for exposing readers to such garbage, but I thought it might be useful to let racists condemn themselves...Delete
Here's a link to the little criminal's FB page. https://www.facebook.com/colten.boushieReplyDelete
Read some of his posts. He talks about his prior court dates, getting drunk, popping pills etc.
Pictures of him with a ski mask on. Pictures with the middle finger up. Holding up a stack of money.
Another Trayvon Martin case, Native edition.
You wanna play gangsta, you get what you deserve.
Exactly anon. Trayvon Martin was an innocent man murdered by a racist sociopath.Delete
Hi anon@10:41AM...I don't care whether Colten Boushie was a wild kid or not, and your bringing up the case of Trayvon Martin is something only low racists or Trumpkins would do. And none of this changes the fact that Coulten was executed for no sane reason. If the same thing was done to other kids in this country who sometimes get into trouble there would be mountains of bodies everywhere. I don't condone that kind of behaviour, but in this country if we have a problem, we call the police. We don't take justice into our own hands and we don't kill people for nothing. Racism is a far greater evil than anything those kids did. And if you don't understand that you are the one who has a problem. Finally, I would just say to you what I said to anon 9:34AM, I would normally delete a comment like this, but in this case you are actually helping me prove my point. Racism is out of control in this country and we need to do more to fight it. So thank you...Delete
Colten BoushieReplyDelete
April 29, 2016 ·
Back in the saddle again throw my middle finger up to the law ain't gotta rob nobody tonight but I do it just because I'm a nut i get bored did some pills but I want more fuck this world fuck this town
Here's one of the young scholar's FB posts.
Hi anon@10:47...so what does this prove? If I spent a couple of days combing through the Facebook posts of young people in this country, I'm sure I could come up with thousands of posts exactly like that one. But as I said above, we don't kill people for writing stuff like that. And by suggesting that we should you reveal who you are, and you should be ashamed of yourself...Delete
You know what started this whole tragedy? Booze. Two of the witnesses were even drunk when giving their statements the next day.ReplyDelete
We need policies more like Australia. No alcohol for natives whatsoever and only dry reserves.
We know that NO white Aussie EVER gets shitfaced.Delete
Hi anon@11:40 AM...I don't drink myself, but I have seen close-up what alcohol can do to people of all ages and races and backgrounds. As I have seen close up the results of gun violence. So while I wish alcohol use could be discouraged not celebrated, singling out native people is just racist. And as Lagatta points out, knowing a little bit about Australia, I hardly think that their white people are the best example...Delete
I'd like to point out that a lot of substance abuse on reserves and other Indigenous communities (including urban ones) is because of cultural loss and other effects of colonisation and racism. Many communities are trying to heal now.Delete
I'm not as against the fruit of the vine as you are, as family members made their own vino, but obviously against misuse of any substance. (Strongly discouraged in Mediterranean societies, seen as boorish).
There are even RUSSIANS who natter about alcohol misuse among Indigenous people in Siberia. While it is possible that those peoples made something akin to beer (as many if not most human cultures do) distilled VODKA was obviously brought by European Russians. In many places, even places that had milder inebriants (alcohol, herbal and others), hard liquor was DELIBERATELY brought to undermine Indigenous peoples and in many cases contribute to actual genocide, in the same way the British forced opium misuse on the Chinese.
Should there be a death sentence for young guys who get drunk and do stupid things? Lots of such misbehaviour among young white guys too. He was shot in the back of the head; it wasn't self-defence.ReplyDelete
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1324083&binId=1.1203428ReplyDelete
CTV news Edmonton had a surprisingly good report. One thing we observe nowadays is to what extent Indigenous women are taking the lead - Idle no more has led that transformation of Indigenous movements here, but it can also be observed in Central America and elsewhere.
Hi Lagatta...that is good news. It's a lot like the role black women have played in their embattled communities. And if we need more of anything we need more Idle No More...Delete
It's so insane and pathetic that people think he deserved to die because he got drunk and was with a group who tried to steal farm equipment. If it were a bunch of drunk white hicks trespassing on a reserve, the narrative would be much much different.ReplyDelete
Hi anon@1:34PM....It is indeed insane and pathetic. And yes, I can only imagine what would happen if the roles had been reversed. Ezra Levant and his scumbags would have been broadcasting from the reserve, and screaming for revenge, as if the people who lived there were Muslims. Racism of any kind is evil and disgusting, and it must be fought as hard as possible...Delete
Wow, Simon. So much anti-Indigenous racism being displayed by nonos even on your blog. I can't begin to imagine what it must look like on Twitter and Facebook. As for Sasquatchestan, that's Android Sneer's province too, isn't it? I know, #NotAllSaskers -- Elon Musk's mom is from there too -- but it seems backwards conservative bigotry is very concentrated out in the prairies, as after all Harper, Levant, and Ted Cruz were from Y'all 'Berta, and that's where Jason Kenney is getting traction for his anti-gay hate campaign. The prairie provinces always seem to be the ones who skew those polls for the cons too. Minus the oil patch, the rest of the country has moved into the 21st century. Just like the USA, they're being held back by a lot of old white rednecks and their brainwashed young'uns.ReplyDelete
This poor family. Whenever I read that the folks out there are begging for "stand your ground" laws like the Republicans have introduced in the third-world red states, my jaw dropped. The last thing any civilized society should ever want is to do anything like the United States. We're number one or close to it in the most deplorable metrics any "developed" nation can be measured by: incarceration rates, maternal deaths (both of mother and infant), healthcare and education costs (with an inversely successful outcome), childhood hunger, financial disparities, suicides, gun violence, domestic abuse, alcoholism, drug overdoses, mental illness... you name it, America's the best at being the worst. So to think that there are people in Canada who want to imitate us tells me they either haven't been paying attention -- or worse, that they have, and want to secede to the Fourth Reich because they support what we're doing here.
If they want to be ugly Americans so much, then I propose a land swap. We'll take the stand-your-ground bigots off your hands to become part of Montana, and in exchange, you can have New England, and we'll work together on a system to pay to resettle the sane people out west in a better place back east. (Or nearby out west if you take Cascadia and California too, please.) Minus New Hampshire, maybe, and Maine. Lot of gun-crazy racists and selfish "live free or die" free-marketeers there too, unfortunately. But Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut are pretty sensible. Our "Harvard Pilgrim" governor Charlie Baker is what you might call a Red Tory or even a purple premier. Plus, you'd get a Kennedy and Elizabeth Warren as MLAs! Bernie Sanders can finally cross public healthcare off his bucket list, and Tim Horton's can sell Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Del's Lemonade and Friendly Fribbles. Rhode Island's Italian voting bloc is dwindling, and it's highly likely that nobody will mark Columbus Day in the future, favoring instead Indigenous Memorial Day (particularly as the Hispanic population grows) -- which happens to be held on Canada's version of Thanksgiving Day. So while we don't have a great record with our native peoples either, at least there are parts who are trying to make amends -- and who would be just as horrified by these stand-your-ground morons and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.
Shame on that jury and shame on these killers. Haven't the First Nations suffered already enough?
Send all natives to the reserves. Cut off all the white man's aid. No computers, cell phones, booze, guns, or cars etc. Let nature take it's course. Then they can have their traditional lifestyle (for as long as it lasts) and no racist white man to deal with.ReplyDelete
Hi Jackie...I know, the sight of all those hideous racist comments on my blog is sickening. And it's many many times worse on Twitter and Facebook. But as I said above, it serves a purpose. Let the racists reveal themselves so we know what we're up against. I do feel a bit guilty about singling out Saskatchewan when there are racists all over Canada. But I think when it comes to anti-native racism there is something definitely wrong there. As for sending our bigots to a place like Montana in exchange for New England it's a deal. I love that part of America, and the lobster rolls!!! 😉ReplyDelete
Ah Simon, spoken like a true White urban liberal riddled with white urban guilt.ReplyDelete
What would you do if a group of drunken young people suddenly arrived on your property?
What would you do if they began to steal and act aggressively towards your family?
What would you do if the police are 30 mins or more away?
What would you do if you thought they ran over your spouse.
It’s pretty easy to judge sitting in Toronto and claiming to know everything about the rest of the country, when in fact you know very little.