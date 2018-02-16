Friday, February 16, 2018
The Day The Ontario Cons Ate Themselves Alive
I watched the first debate of the Ontario PC leadership candidates live on Twitter yesterday afternoon at work, instead of watching the tape on TV several hours later when I got home.
Which was annoying, since I was occasionally interrupted, and missed parts of it.
But as it turns out that wasn't a totally bad thing, because it was without a doubt the worst political debate I have ever seen.
And when it finally ended I had this warning for my Twitter followers.
But then later on I thought no, I was wrong, people should watch it.
For as Martin Regg Cohn points out, they'll never see a better example of a bunch of Cons eating themselves alive.
Stay tuned — and if you didn’t tune in to Thursday’s first televised debate among Tories, do your democratic duty and watch at least some of it online.
For it is not to be missed. For better or for worse, there is no other way to glimpse the puerile, juvenile, infantile and facile political theatre on display by the grown-up politicians vying to lead the party that is now leading in the polls, and poised to govern the province.
Which is scary enough, and that's before their disgraced former leader Patrick Brown, who is now threatening to return to haunt them.
Made his presence felt...
And was attacked by all.
Doug Ford, Christine Elliott and Caroline Mulroney (not to mention fringe anti-sex-ed crusader Tanya Granic Allen) variously denounced and renounced him in every way for sexual misconduct and mismanagement of internal party affairs. And most importantly, for misappropriating or misstating the Progressive Conservative vision.
When they weren't busy demolishing themselves and their party.
Quite apart from condemning one another, the candidates were at war with themselves — contradicting their own past positions and demolishing the party platform that, until last month, the party had put forward collectively as a carefully considered blueprint for governing Canada’s biggest province.
For there can be few scarier sights than the brutish Doug Ford attacking a carbon tax like all the others, even though the Cons need it to fill a $4 billion dollar hole in their platform.
Or worse, going after the province's sex-education curriculum, in an attempt to appeal to the lowlife bigots who hate that very reasonable curriculum for the way it acknowledges and protects LGBT children.
For the stench of homophobia that hung over the room couldn't have been stronger, or more cowardly, and disgusting.
And the good news? The Cons may be leading the polls right now, but with losers like Ford and the others they won't be leading them for much longer.
It is a rare party that eats itself alive a mere three months before an election, but Ontario’s Tories are sitting down for a tainted meal of their own making, while Ford chows down at the head of the table.
Enjoy the cannibal banquet while it lasts.
For like the Harper Party, the Ontario Cons after burping loudly.
Will almost certainly end up in the place where they belong...
They will eventually be destroyed, but make no mistake, they will win the next election easily. After less than a year, Ontario will be swept with regret and embarrassment, setting the stage for a romp by JT in 2019ReplyDelete
With Brown clowning about , a bunch of lawsuits may entertain us right up to the election. With only candidates lacking integrity running, the backstabbing will be fierce.ReplyDelete
The interim president better contact the Canadian Olympic people to get some personal safety gear.
You can't possibly think Wynne is doing a good job. How's your hydro bill?ReplyDelete
If you think the CONs magic fairy dust is going to help your going to have disappointment.Delete
It's turning into a cirque du freak already Simon with talk of Patrick(let me pour you a drink)Brown entering the race. This shit show may end up handing Wynn another mandate.ReplyDelete
I love your graphic of Ford as "King Dong" Simon but for the sake of art imitating life and for future use, could you please add to "quick give the ape a banana", the following, "and a kilo of hash".
JD