Monday, February 12, 2018
The Day Andrew Scheer Revealed His Inner Maniac
As we all know Andrew Scheer likes to portray himself as a Mr Nice Guy, the Con Forrest Gump, or the politician next door.
And as you also know, I've been trying to warn Canadians that he isn't what he appears to be.
Warn them that he is not a harmless Gump, or chump. He's a dangerous religious fanatic and a stealthy right-wing extremist.
And sure enough last Friday he gave a speech at the Manning Centre, and for a brief moment his mask fell off, and he revealed his inner Scheer.
Or his inner maniac.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer painted a stark vision of the political battle on the horizon Friday as party faithful gathered in the national capital to plot a course towards a ballot-box victory in 2019.
The choice, Scheer told the Manning Networking Conference in his first major speech to conservatives since becoming leader last May, won't be between left and right.
"It's now a question about being free or unfree," said Scheer, seeking to finally define himself -- and redefine his party -- as a viable choice for voters 20 months from now.
For that is crazy stuff, and so is this:
"The choice is whether Canada will continue as a free and open country, or whether Canadians will live their lives afraid to say what they think, always looking over their shoulders before they dare to suggest that maybe, just maybe, the government is not the solution to every problem."
For does anyone truly believe that we would be freer under a Scheer Con government, than we are right now under this Prime Minister?
Because if they are if they are, I have a box of chocolates for them, or a straitjacket fit for a maniac.
But then most Canadians know very little about Scheer's background. How he was suckled by right-wing extremists who shaped his bizarre world view
They can't even remember for example, how he funnelled money into the riding at the heart of the robo-call scandal.
The political machine behind the man who is now Speaker of the House of Commons opened its wallet for the Guelph Conservative campaign currently under scrutiny by Election Canada's robo-calls probe, records at the watchdog agency show.
Less than two weeks before the 2011 election, Andrew Scheer's Regina-Qu'Appelle riding association in Saskatchewan transferred $3,000 to the Guelph Conservative campaign for candidate Marty Burke. Elections Canada records suggest this was the only Conservative riding association outside Guelph to transfer cash to Mr. Burke's campaign during the writ period.
And then used his position as Con or robot Speaker to shut down discussion on that very subject.
Mr. Scheer has intervened at times in Question Period to ensure that discussions focus on the government's response to the controversy, and not partisan matters.
For example, on March 8, the Speaker stepped in after NDP MP Chris Charlton quizzed Conservative MPs about some of their campaign spending on call centres.
"I would like to remind members that their questions have to touch on the administrative responsibilities of government, not political financing," Mr. Scheer said as he enforced parliamentary rules.
And what I found so deeply disturbing at the time was the way the Con media failed to follow up that scandal, just like it has so far failed to ask Scheer what he means by "freedom."
For I'll tell you what it means. It means a Canada where the Cons run wild. Where religious rights come before human rights.
A country where freedom of speech means the freedom to engage in hate speech without consequences.
Or the freedom to plaster university campuses with these kinds of posters.
And punish universities that resist.
A country where home schooling and religious schools are favoured over public schools.
And more Canadians are sent to jail for using marijuana.
A country where pensions are slashed, medicare is privatized, the CBC is slaughtered...
The truth is what the Cons say it is...
And all is sacrificed to the glory of Greater Alberta, even as the planet burns.
And I could go on and on and on.
But all I will say for now is if progressives don't wake up and unite to fight this maniac and his filthy fascist Cons.
Freedom will become just another word for tyranny.
And they will wake up one day in country they don't recognize...
Yes, the forces of evil are making their last push as most people progress forward. They want to strip down our social programs and transfer money up to the rich, all while oppressing women, gays, and minorities. Fuck these people.ReplyDelete
Its a simple strategy,fan the flames of the dark side of human emotion and when election time comes release the pent up energy in a torrent of targeted propaganda designed make the undecided think they had better catch the wave, confuse, or send them scurrying for cover. Their whole strategy is to use free speech to fan the flames. Their worst nightmare is any legislation that might limit that ability as it would kill them as a party.ReplyDelete
The free speech debate was fought with pornography. The answer is simple, use computer algorithms to rate content and remove the extreme stuff that crosses the line similar to child porn,violent exploitation etc. People can see what they want but triple x cannot be amplified and disseminated irresponsibly and it certainly doesn't make it into junior class. Simon,in the spirit of things your site would probably be rated as PG 13!
RT
Hi anon@8:21 AM...the whole idea of the forces of darkness versus the forces of light could only come from the mind of a religious fanatic. I don't understand why our hapless MSM can't see that, but it is truly disturbing...ReplyDelete
we should be taught in school to never take candy from Cons. Their lips move they are lying. The only Canada they care about is one with Handmaidens.ReplyDelete
In Scheer they have jumped the shark. Harper had that plastic layer that insulated him from close observation. Scheer is as transparent as the fact the dilbit is tar and oil.
Hi RT...I have to admit that I am shocked that the Cons are already beginning this kind of campaign two years from the next election. But as I said in my post, behind those darling dimples Scheer is a hardline Con operative, and when you team him up with Hamish Marshall anything is possible. As for Scheer's free speech obsession I think there are two reasons for this. One, as you point out, they need to be able to act like the Rebel. But I still think the main reason is that Scheer is obsessed with getting his anti-abortion message on to university campuses. Remember the robo-call scandal was tinged with an anti abortion tinge that neither elections Canada or the media ever followed up. The candidate who got the money from Scheer was one of those caped crusaders, and Scheer has never properly explained why Marty Burke got that money..lReplyDelete
Thank you for listing what might happen if the Cons should ever form another government, Canadians need to be reminded about that, because we can't count on our media to do their job. They're too busy attacking Justin Trudeau for taking a Caribbean holiday, the dumbasses.ReplyDelete
I know this beast because I was violated by a priest. Not in the bad way. No a priest decided I was not a real person because I was born out of wedlock. My parents where both in good standing at the Church and my grandparents whereReplyDelete
So do I have a chip on my shoulder or do I see the truth because no one fed
me lies, due to my low birth? I am not going to say if you knew my father you would change the opinion of conseratives. He alway did well, and you know him well.