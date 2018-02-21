Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Lost in the Madness of the Land of the Trump Beast
When I was a boy no book made more of an impression on me than did William Golding's Lord of the Flies.
And no scene was more horrifying than the one when the gentle Simon comes across the Lord of the Flies himself, a pig's head on a stake.
And as the other boys rampage across the island, with their sharpened spears and painted faces, is made to understand that we are The Beast.
Shortly before he is murdered.
So welcome to my nightmare.
Or welcome to the madness of the Land of the Trump Beast.
Where even as the traumatized teenage survivors of the Parkland school massacre board buses, to go and lobby legislators to work for gun control.
The right-wing hate machine accuses them of being pawns trying to exploit a tragedy.
In these baseless accounts, which by Tuesday had spread rapidly on social media, the students are described as “crisis actors,” who travel to the sites of shootings to instigate fury against guns. Or they are called F.B.I. plants, defending the bureau for its failure to catch the shooter. They have been portrayed as puppets being coached and manipulated by the Democratic Party, gun control activists, the so-called antifa movement and the left-wing billionaire George Soros.
Or of being too young to know what they are doing.
And the alt-Right Cons dance around the bonfire like the born again savages in Lord of the Flies.
Even as the students prepare to bury their dead.
Or remember their fallen heroes.
Like Aaron Feis, who sacrificed his life so others might live.
One of the first victims identified among the 17 people killed was Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard. Feis was shot after reportedly throwing himself in front of students during the rampage.
Or 15-year-old Peter Wang who was killed helping others to escape.
But did have his dream of making it to West Point come true anyway.
And when I think of him and all the others who died, and I think of how the right-wing hate machine is going after the survivors.
Or how their poison is leaking across the border...
As the depraved Cons, and other toxic Trudeau haters, threaten to destroy everything good and decent about this country.
It's hard not to feel first angry, and then depressed.
But then I remember how when I was a young teenager, I too came face to face with the Lord of the Flies...
And I had to decide whether to fight the bullies or flee for my life.
I chose to fight, and I am absolutely confident that the young people of America will do the same.
This will be the beginning of something big...
The madness of The Beast cannot continue.
A new generation is rising to destroy the Cons.
They will be destroyed.
And we will change the world...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
The same people who said 13 or 14 is old enough to date Roy Moore are now saying that 17 or 18 is too young to have an opinion on guns.ReplyDelete
Love the byte size logic. We need more of it as anything more complicated than 140 characters is lost.Delete
RT
I heard Rush making the same argument yesterday. Better give them guns than reefer.Delete
“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” -- George Orwell, Animal FarmReplyDelete
I hope the utes can stick with it. History would say not a chance. However thanks to Trump maybe this time is different. Trump is making all the morons look in the mirror and say I am tired of being played. When Clinton, GWB, Obama played the part, no one dared say the things they can easily say because Trump is such a boffo.ReplyDelete
The same people
Who said smoking is good for you
Who say climate change is wrong
Who say electic cars pollute more than ICE
Who say the only way to stop a bad man with a gun, is a good man with a gun
Who say we have to fight them over there, or fight them here
Who say the Russians colluded
Who say the Russian curler doped so he could sweep better.
These are the enemy of civilization and Trump is there undoing.
I sincerely hope the RCMP is taking a very active view of that target on Trudeau, for is that not supporting hate and assassination? When Dumont hits the prison door I will do my celebrating for one problem gone.ReplyDelete
Unfortunately Simon, we have seen this play out countless times before, protests and lies about the reasons for protest, character assassination by alt media and the spread of misinformation by a corrupt media, fake news treated as truth, and truth as lies, platitudes and apologies and hand wringing by elected officials, death threats to protestors, with perhaps some carried out, messages designed to energize the least stable of NRA supporters.
We already see the claim that if only teachers were armed, or they had armed guards in schools, or that better weapons were made more available (like flame throwers, missiles, nukes), then we would all be safer; yet still nothing ever really changes, the defenders of the right to kill citizens appears stronger than the right to happiness, to life, to liberty, to stop strangers killing others. We now have the joy of fences, armed guards, restricted access, searches on students and teachers. We are creating a life long prison sentence for the young, and making that the normal, leading to a pattern that is just as restrictive as that of N Korea, built on lies of US exceptionalism, of US power, of US economic might, their status as a valued ally and international partner. Few sees that if the present trend continues the American citizen will be less free and more restrained than ever.. and the World itself will be sadder and poorer for that.
The reasons by the NRA and gun owners to have free access to weapons, does not make a lot of sense either- militia has little chance to win against a modern army. It is all lies designed to gain support for greater and greater fascism, and the people are lulled into a stupor by social media pics of cats, tweets on food, and fast and quick news cycles aand culture trends. Researchers find that our concentration is diminished and our intelligence and wisdom decline, as we are told what we should think and do it will be harder and harder to discern lies from facts, and they will eventually blend into a jumble of sound bytes.
Those claiming to be arming for a government takeover do not understand that each instance of mass shooting means a little freedom lost, and more privacy invaded. They will be one of the reasons for the collapse of the US into total fascism.
Simon, I thought you should see this Alternet article that I came across last night linked from another blog.ReplyDelete
https://www.alternet.org/election-03918/forget-russia-domestic-gop-led-cyber-warfare-here-and-targeting-opponents-right-wing
You're undoubtedly familiar with the "robo-calls" scandal in Canada during the Harper regime. Well, the "robo-calls" have since adapted to the 21st century, the equivalent being Facebook and Twitter. In my country, it's the GOP pushing this toxic garbage onto an unwitting populace (while refusing to do anything about the Russian meddling, because of course it benefits them -- not to mention the Russians have their hooks in the sacrosanct NRA too). In your country, it's Hamish Marshall and Ezra Levant muddying the waters, and elevating, radicalizing, or simply looking the other way on dangerous far-right lunatics like Alexandre Bissonnette and that Glen Dumont there, who made a meme graphic of Justin Trudeau in the crosshairs. But it's also sunk to the level of attacking kids -- Emma Gonzalez and her classmates, Colton Boushie and his family, even Justin Trudeau's own children and the Obama girls too. As you're preparing that post on this domestic propaganda warfare campaign, you might want to look into this. It's utter madness and it's out of control. Did I mention the NRA now has their own "NRA-TV" propaganda channel too? Where they've actually called for shooting liberals as "traitors"!
I hope Canada never sinks to the level of letting the NRA death cult get their hooks into your country. As far as I'm concerned, they should be banned as an organization in Canada (and everywhere, if I could wave a magic wand and make them go away). Charlton Heston has a lot of blood on his cold, dead hands, and so does everyone who's ever taken money from that well-financed corporate terrorist organization. Here, read also this article from the New York Review of Books, printed in 2012 after Sandy Hook, that the American actor/activist John Cusack has been sharing via his Twitter account (and what got the rabid chipmunk Sean Hannity to actually pen an angry screed and take to Twitter spoiling for an old-fashioned Irish street fight with him). Hannity's incoherent celebrity-stalker manifesto notwithstanding, the NYRB essay by author Garry Wills is short and to the point, but a poignant gut punch nonetheless. It's about guns themselves as "Our Moloch," our demon god of child sacrifice, our Lord of the Flies.
http://www.nybooks.com/daily/2012/12/15/our-moloch/
The Republicans are like the dinosaurs who thought they would rule the world forever. They don't seem to realize that so much of their success depended on their aging demographic. The next election will be the first one where the millennials will be the biggest voting group. Annoy them now, pay for it later.ReplyDelete
Speaking of clever fiction, the Mueller indictments read by a video game voice actor.ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/4pauleiding/status/966258093322465281