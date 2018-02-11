Sunday, February 11, 2018
Hog Trump Goes After The #MeToo Movement
We always knew that Donald Trump was a sexist pig, even before he became president.
A misogynist, a groper, a pervert.
Even the media knew that.
But his supporters didn't care, many of them being hogs themselves, and they voted for him anyway.
And now he's doubling down and going after the #MeToo movement.
And has never sounded more piggy.
President Trump thrust himself into the national debate over sexual misconduct on Saturday, asserting that “a mere allegation” could destroy the lives of those accused, as his own White House was engulfed by charges of abusive behavior.
The statement echoed Mr. Trump’s dismissive response to allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse made over decades against male friends, colleagues and, above all, himself.
Or more pathetic.
At a time when charges of sexual harassment and abuse are bringing down famous and powerful men from Hollywood to Washington, Mr. Trump’s defiant stance put him at odds with much of the country, and served as a stark reminder of his own troubled history with women.
Especially since his record speaks for itself...
Or honks for itself.
He defended the pervert Roy Moore even though Moore was accused of preying on teenage girls.
And just the other day, when presented with evidence his staff secretary Rob Porter has a long history of domestic abuse.
He praised him anyway.
“He did a very good job when he was in the White House, and we wish him well.” The president made no mention of the women Mr. Porter is said to have abused — a point several of the president’s critics noted.
As only he could.
Even if that left his chief of staff John Kelly looking like a porker himself...
Or a relic from the past.
But if the grubby Trump thinks he can get away it, he is sadly mistaken. For his support among women voters is tanking.
His approval rating among non-college-educated white women never rises above 54 percent in any age group, even those older than 50. From February through December, Trump’s approval rating fell more with middle-aged blue-collar white women than any other group.
Trump’s position has also eroded since 2016 among college-educated white women. In 2016, those white-collar voters preferred Hillary Clinton over Trump but gave her only 51 percent of their votes. Now, in the 2017 average, 66 percent of them disapproved of Trump and 58 percent strongly disapproved. In every age cohort, at least three-fifths of them disapproved.
And since there are more female voters than male voters, that's going cost him. Big Time.
Or Pig Time...
And there's nothing the Republicans can do to put lipstick on that one.
And the best news, or the supreme irony?
Trump's porky behaviour helped create the #MeToo movement.
To some critics, Mr. Trump’s defensive tone on Saturday was less a setback for the #MeToo movement than evidence of its success — a political and social tidal wave crashing on the doorstep of the White House.
The magnificent movement that is growing stronger by the day...
The one I'm proud to support.
And the one that will help destroy him.
Or as you know I like to say eh?
Put that grubby porker pervert in the place where he belongs...
Simon, I'd like to know where is Ivanka(the champion of women) in all of this? She had her chance to take a stand and put daddy in his place but she has seemingly proven that his cash stream is more important to her than his constant shit stream of misogynistic and abuse enabling tendencies.#Not me too$$.ReplyDelete
Enter Melania. She could give her two-timing husband a well deserved kick in the tangerines by publicly shaming the Douche Of Office. Hey, with this ridiculously dysfunctional white house anything is possible right? Go for it Melania!#Me too angry:(.
I believe the only way Trump would publicly condemn any of his white male friends is if it hits close to home. How long will it be before Porter starts using Hope Hicks as his punching bag, if he hasn't already? What would Trump do if Ivanka were to be abused by Kushner? Would he believe Ivanka's "mere" allegation?
This is a pattern among a growing number of Repugnicon males and no surprise that their daily doses of deceit and sleaze in the name of Trump has turned them into hollow shells devoid of any moral compass, respect for themselves or anyone else. Such are the perils of selling your soul to the devil himself, Donald Trump.
JD
Dotard probably covfefe'd his own daughter. Do an image search for "Donald Trump creepy Ivanka" and you'll see any number of disturbing displays of "affection" between daddy and his purdy little girl. A lap dance at a 1988 Beach Boys concert, suggestive poses in his bed, sloppy smooches at campaign rallies... ugh. And who knows what else might have transpired; in Tatum O'Neal's memoir she writes about Ryan offering her as collateral to a drug dealer to whom he owed a debt. So it wouldn't surprise me in the least if Dotard served up Ivanka to any of his thug Russian money-masters. Especially considering his friendship with Jeff Epstein, and the epidemic of underage sex trafficking in Eastern Europe that is often disguised as -- what else -- modeling contracts and beauty pageants.Delete
And we all know that Repugnicons project more than an IMAX theater showing movies on the surface of the moon, so why wouldn't the "Pizzagate" they smeared Hillary with be predominantly their domain? The mere thought of what this craven sociopath or outright psychopath is capable of makes me sick, and I wonder if Robert Mueller is getting the willies digging into Trump's finances and everything else going back 40 years. For all anyone knows, he might very well be looking into a cold Russian abyss of pure evil involving children. Particularly if those pee hookers were themselves "little Ivankas."
As for Melania, she's just being icy towards him and reportedly doesn't even live in the WH anymore, particularly after #Stormygate was revealed. But she's not going to do anything that would jeopardize her own financial security. She's probably holding out for a book deal or a TV interview after he dies, and no doubt the usual sensationalists at Dateline, 60 Minutes, even Oprah will be sure to come calling. Both of them are #complicit and self-serving for their own benefit, which is why the only one I really feel any pity for is Barron. His older half-brothers are $%&holes, particularly Junior who was all over Twitter the other day picking on Trudeau with anti-transgender insults, and jumping aboard the bandwagon of jealous, perverted conspiracy nutters who spread BS about his sexual orientation, his marriage, the circumstances of his birth, and even the nature of the relationship between him and his own mother. Eric is the ugly-as-sin potato head who goes on sport safaris with Junior, and we know what psychologists say about kids who take pleasure in abusing animals. Tiffany is invisible and may as well not exist, but is apparently just as much a spoiled brat as her half-sister and still competing with the princess for Paw-paw's attention (ick).
The whole family is garbage who belongs exiled permanently to a gulag in Siberia, except for the youngest one. If this were a movie, he'd get adopted by the Obamas or Trudeaus and grow up to be a liberal Democratic president in 2048, or the prime minister of Canada in 2047. That's not likely to happen. But hopefully something positive can be done for this poor boy before it's too late.
The poor Indigenous peoples of Siberia have had enough problems with the European Russians to inflict the Trump family on them!Delete
Ever since I saw the Trumpdumbkids posing with a magnificent leopard they murdered for sport (not in self-defence) I want to send them to the leopard's hunting grounds. Oh, they could have a Swiss Army knife or two. We'll see who wins, and I'm betting on the cat.
It's not Barron's fault, but what a ridiculous name. A business magazine or a not-very-major member of the nobility?
Sloppy Scumbag Steve Bannon is soiling his pants in fear that "women are going to take over ... and overturn ten thousand years of recorded history." He says that like it's a bad thing. Not all men are pigs; witness your Trudeau and France's Macron, among others, but the system has been a "man's world" for far too long and it's about time women had the opportunity to sit in the driver's seat (as they finally are, literally, in Saudi Arabia of all places). Silicon Valley has too many James Damores and not enough, I don't know, Lindy Wests and Jessica Valentis. Perhaps if women were in charge, and were allowed to be bigly important with the cyber, there'd be a lot less tolerance for trolling and hatred in the name of "free speech" and "objective data." And a lot less of it in the political realm, in education, in the arts-and-culture professions and in general society. Bannon can go day-drink himself into oblivion for all I care. I was #WithHer in 2016 and I'm with all the #metoos who are mad as hell and not going to take this anymore. Time's up, Dotard and company. STFU and GTFO.ReplyDelete
Letter: What would Leonard do?ReplyDelete
Kelowna letter-writer updates a Leonard Cohen song for ‘Trump’ times
https://www.kelownacapnews.com/opinion/letter-what-would-leonard-do/
Stephen Fearing - Blowhard Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kadGq6g66tM
https://stephenfearing.bandcamp.com/track/blowhard-nation
http://www.stephenfearing.com/every-souls-a-sailor-2017/
Blowhard Nation – As a spectator of Donald Trump’s con-man campaign of hate and fear, ‘Blowhard bhn-artwork-small-fileNation’ came from a place of sarcastic outrage and ended up a Merle Haggard-inspired roots rock anthem. My desire to write the song came from an instinctual reaction to the politics of hate and grew into a desire to express my belief that voting for Trump or Brexit or The National Front is voting for bedlam. On the surface, these candidates may appear to scratch the itch that has driven you crazy, but in the end they will claw you to death and steal your humanity.
I wonder if Trump is concerned about his wife bashing secretary, or whether he is worried that the #MeToo movement is about to expose even more of his hoggy behaviour. That movement is the best thing to come out of Trump's rotten presidency, and if it did help bring him down it would be fantastic.ReplyDelete
Various "TIME" magazine covers:ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/SpikedCranium/status/934615413685739520
David