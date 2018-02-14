Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Colten Boushie and the Ghastly Silence of the Cons
It's now been several days since an all-white jury found a white farmer in Saskatchewan not guilty of anything in the killing of Colten Boushie.
And since then there have been demonstrations of sorrow and anger all over this country.
So I was really glad to see that Boushie's grief stricken family was able to meet with Justin Trudeau yesterday.
I was impressed by their courage, and their dignity, and encouraged by what Colten's mother had to say after the meeting was over.
Colten Boushie's mother met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday and emerged optimistic that the Liberal government will address the concerns she raised about the judicial process that ended in an acquittal for the man accused of killing her son.
And by what Debbie Baptiste had to say about the way Trudeau handled that meeting.
She said Mr. Trudeau greeted her by name and embraced her, and when they sat down, she told him about her son and what kind of person he was. And then she told the story of what her family has been through since the night he died.
She said Mr. Trudeau told her: "'Things need to change. Colten's death was not in vain and we will move forward.'
For while lawyers can debate whether Trudeau and his Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould were right or wrong to tweet about the verdict.
I believe that lawyer Manjot Hallen is right about those tweets:
I think they were appropriate under the circumstances. Neither the prime minister nor the attorney general challenged the verdict and/or the findings of the jury. Rather, they identified a concern about the process and began a long overdue discussion about improving our justice system.
And even more importantly, I don't think Trudeau had any choice but to send out a message of sympathy to all the aboriginal people of this country, who were hurting and needed to hear that from their government.
For Trudeau has promised them and all their young people like Colten Boushie's brother a better future...
APTN
And a leader without empathy is a leader with nothing to offer anyone.
Which is why this bothers me so much...
For it tells me that the Cons will always put the feelings of their bigot base before the feelings of hurting Canadians.
And nothing makes that more obvious than the silence of their ghastly leader Andrew Scheer.
Who even though he is from Saskatchewan, hasn't demonstrated an ounce of empathy, or bothered to reach out to even the First Nation's people who live in that province.
Which to me sends out this message:
And makes it only too clear, once again, that he is and always will be, unfit to be the leader of this country.
Canada's indigenous people deserve a leader they can look up to and trust...
They deserve better, we all deserve better.
And thank goodness that in a time of sorrow and anger like this one.
We have a leader like Justin Trudeau...
Labels: aboriginal youth, Andrew Scheer, Colten Boushie, Con bigotry, Debbie Baptiste, First Nations, Justin Trudeau
Of course they're silent Simon for fear of upsetting their base. As well, their assertion that judicial interference is another reason for their silence is hypocrisy at the highest level.ReplyDelete
Remember Emperor Harper and his court jester Dumbo Mackay attacking the honorable chief justice of the supreme court? That was okay I guess and this isn't? Hypocrites.
Kudos to JT for taking the time to console this grieving family and shame on Saskatchewan for allowing this redneck to get away with murder.
JD
Alienating everyone who isn't a (rich) heterosexual WASP guy or conservative white Catholic male is really great strategy, isn't it Herr Andrew? Because it's 1933? Or is it 1833, and his middle name is Andrew Jackson Scheer, with Ezra Levant his fowl-mouthed pet parrot squawking ad infinitum ("AWK! AWK! Aga Khan! Aga Khan! Chaka Khan! Chaka Khan!"), while Old Sickory remains silent and implicitly endorses Indians being massacred in his own backyard?ReplyDelete
-----------
First the cons came for the anti-war protesters,
And Andrew Scheer did not speak out because he was not an anti-war protester.
Then the cons came for the LGBT people,
And Andrew Scheer did not speak out because he was not an LGBT person.
Then the cons came for the feminists,
And Andrew Scheer did not speak out because he was not a feminist.
Then the cons came for the Muslims,
And Andrew Scheer did not speak out because he was not a Muslim.
Then the cons came for the Millennials,
And Andrew Scheer did not speak out because he was not a Millennial.
Then the cons came for the First Nations,
And Andrew Scheer did not speak out because he was not First Nations.
Then the voters came out in droves against Andrew Scheer,
And there was no one left who gave a damn about him.
-----------
Apologies to Martin Niemöller. Although I doubt he'd have much good to say about the NSGOP of Canada either.
I am so glad that Justin Trudeau was able to console Colten Boushie's family, and I thought that both Trudeau and that family were magnificent. The bigots have tried to slander Colten but his family had class all over them. I shudder to think how Stephen Harper might have dealt with this tragedy, and like you I'm glad we have a prime minister who can reach out to our First Nations.ReplyDelete
Scheer really is a hypocrite. He claims he's a "Christian " but can't even reach out to a grieving community in his own province, because he doesn't want to annoy his ugly "Christian" base. He should be ashamed of himself.ReplyDelete
Thank you Simon for highlighting my friend Mike's tweet on your post today. We are all trying our best to show the people on Twitter what Andrew Scheer and his Rebel crew are really all about.ReplyDelete