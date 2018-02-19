Monday, February 19, 2018
Can Donald Trump Be Blackmailed Over Sex?
Earlier today I looked at what Donald Trump might be hiding.
And quoted what the New York Times' Thomas Friedman had to say about that.
President Trump is either totally compromised by the Russians or is a towering fool, or both, but either way he has shown himself unwilling or unable to defend America against a Russian campaign to divide and undermine our democracy.
Which was encouraging.
But now Heather Mallick asks whether Trump can be blackmailed over sex?
And comes to a different, and more depressing conclusion.
“I slept w/you because I like you — NOT for money.” So said Karen McDougal to Donald Trump. She may well be the only woman to have ever said this to Trump after sex, or even before. Most women would want hazard pay.
The depraved dotard may be a sleazy old hog. But he uses his money and his morally dubious buddies to "catch and kill" the evidence.
Four days before the election, American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer and other lousy publications, began a tabloid process known as “catch and kill.” It paid McDougal $150,000 (U.S.) for exclusive rights to the story and then never ran it.
So Mallick seems to think that Trump can get away with anything.
McDougal dumped Trump in the end, according to Farrow, because his cruelty began to repel her. He called her mother “an old hag” and in reference to her friend seeing an African-American man, said she liked “the big black d---.” You’d think the last phrase alone would finish off Trump.
It will not.
But I'm not so sure.
Take the case, of one of Trump's other "friends" the porn star Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels.
And the lengths Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen went to cover up that affair.
Michael D. Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, said on Tuesday that he had paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a pornographic-film actress who had once claimed to have had an affair with Mr. Trump.
An affair that Trump claimed had never happened.
Mr. Cohen has previously said that Mr. Trump has denied an affair with Ms. Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels. She has said the affair took place soon after Mr. Trump’s wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.
A claim that may now be tested in more ways than one.
And let's not forget all the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.
There were 19 women in all who made public accusations of sexual misconduct, or “The Nineteen,” as they had come to be known on T-shirts and bumper stickers. Most had come forward with their stories after Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, and the experiences they described having with him spanned five decades.
They claimed Trump had “acted like a creepy uncle,” or “squeezed my butt,” or “eyed me like meat,” or “stuck his hand up under my skirt,” or “groped with octopus hands,” or “pushed me against a wall,” or “thrust his genitals,” or “forced his tongue into my mouth” or “offered $10,000 for everything.”
Which leads me to wonder what will be the reaction of decent Americans as the growing evidence of Trump's sleazy activities is is slowly but surely revealed?
Or for that matter how will that sleaze test the hypocrisy of some of Trump's most faithful supporters and their MAGA Jesus?
And what will the politics of perception end up doing to Trump?
And here's what I think:
I don't know whether Trump can be blackmailed over sex.
But his piggy behaviour is doing him no favours.
And together with his treason, it will help destroy him.
Oh yeah, I almost forgot.
Spare a thought for Melania...
Labels: Donald Trump, Hog Trump, Karen McDougal, Stormy Daniels, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment