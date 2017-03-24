Friday, March 24, 2017
Samantha Bee on Donald Trump's Hard Power Budget
Well there he was yesterday, sitting behind the wheel of a monster truck, looking like he was about to start mowing down his many enemies, real or imagined.
But the truck wasn't moving, thank goodness. Donald Trump wasn't going anywhere.
And neither is his plan to destroy Obamacare.
President Trump issued an ultimatum on Thursday to recalcitrant Republicans to fall in line behind a broad health insurance overhaul or see their opportunity to repeal the Affordable Care Act vanish, demanding a Friday vote on a bill that appeared to lack a majority to pass.
So Trump is now giving Republicans an ultimatum, pass my bill today, or ELSE.
But then Trump's entire budget plan is a nightmare.
Everything from the Environmental Protection Agency to the National Endowment for the Arts, is being killed so that Trump can increase the Pentagon's budget by more than $50 billion dollars.
So the U.S. can rule the roost even more aggressively than it does now.
But luckily Trump's having another very bad week, and as Samantha Bee reports, his so-called Hard Power Budget is definitely drooping.
You know, I find it hard to listen to Trump's budget director declaring proudly that they're not going to "waste money" fighting climate change anymore. It makes me question my own sanity.
But sadly for him and Trump, it is promising to be as hot as hell this summer.
And as you can see by this big red monster in the Gulf of Mexico.
Water temperatures at the surface of the Gulf of Mexico and near South Florida are on fire. They spurred a historically warm winter from Houston to Miami and could fuel intense thunderstorms in the spring from the South to the Plains.
A lot of his supporters are going to be hit by powerful storms. Or baked in their beds.
And when those supporters realize they've been conned by a maniac they're not going to be happy.
And you know where Trump is going...
If he isn't first arrested for treason.
It is an American horror show.
But it will have a happy ending.
