True Blue O'Toole and the Con Clown Convention

So those watching had to wait for six hours for the results, while our shabby media did their best to fill, and tried to pretend it wasn't an absolute farce.
Which sadly revealed both their bias and their mediocrity.
But about an hour before the results started to dribble out, the comedy show suddenly turned into a real horror show.
When Andrew Scheer in his last speech as Con leader finally revealed his scary far right agenda. Ranting and raving about the Cold War, making it abundantly clear he's the kind of man who would kill government even in the middle of a pandemic.
And even urging his followers to boycott the MSM and read right-wing rags like The Post Millennial instead.
As I told my followers on Twitter, we dodged a bullet that could have killed this country.
And now of course, we face another extreme right wing threat from the ghastly Con, who calls himself True Blue O'Toole.
The bloated buffoon who like Scheer won the leadership by appealing to far right extremists and social conservatives.
But what makes that even more disgusting, is that O'Toole is almost certainly not a social conservative or a right wing extremist himself, but he was willing to say ANYTHING to be elected...
Or do or say anything to pleasure the Con's rabid base, and receive the blessings of people like Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney....
O'Toole tried to walk some of that back in his acceptance speech, by trying to sound a little more moderate. But it's too late for that.
No woman or LGBT Canadian can possibly feel safe, with that old political whore threatening their rights.
As well as threatening our country.
For O'Toole won the support of Trump supporters by speaking their language.
And now he's just another shabby Canadian Con, working to make our country more American...
At a time when most decent Canadians are horrified by what is going on there, and the idea of being more American would strike most of them as insanity.
But of course, that's the good news.
The good news for Justin Trudeau.
As even the Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella is forced to concede.
Last night wasn't a leadership vote.
It was a suicide note.
O'Toole sold his soul to the dark forces of the far right, for crass political purposes, and now he's trying to soften his image.
But going from Mr True Blue to Mr Nice Guy, or trying to be both at the same time, won't be easy. We'll make sure of that.
And ironically, by attracting all those far right extremists and religious fanatics he has done us all a favour, by exposing what the Cons have become.
