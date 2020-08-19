Covid-19 and the Smoking Gun

I was happy to be able to spend the last few days of my vacation on the Toronto islands, and go swimming for the first time this summer.
And although I was supposed to be in Scotland, visiting my parents.
And had been looking forward to getting far away from Canada, and trying to forget the horror of Covid-19, by breathing in the fresh air of the North Sea.
On a beach like this one, not far from my highland home.
But even if I had been able to go, I would have known that feeling wouldn't last long,
Because no matter how far you go, you can't get away from this monstrous killer.
For it's still all around us, it will be with us for years. And because not enough Canadians are wearing masks, or are acting like lunatics...
The size of this anti-maskers’ demonstration through downtown Edmonton is surprising and concerning to say the least. #ableg #yeg pic.twitter.com/8o8P6uJrTM— Omar Mouallem (@omar_aok) August 15, 2020
It's surging again, even in places like British Columbia.
And this fall and winter could be its most murderous season ever.
As for me my conscience is clear. My friends and I have been fighting the beast for months.
And I've also done my best to convince people I know, and even total strangers, why Covid-19 is a deadly threat.
I carry pictures like this one of a lung ravaged by Covid around on my mobile...
As well as this picture of a tiny alveolus or air sac where you can see little blood clots sprouting like mushrooms.
Getting ready to set sail around the body, and damage brains and/or hearts
But most of all I have warned them about this smoking gun.
Skeptics of the notion that the coronavirus spreads through the air — including many expert advisers to the World Health Organization — have held out for one missing piece of evidence: proof that floating respiratory droplets called aerosols contain live virus, and not just fragments of genetic material.
Now a team of virologists and aerosol scientists has produced exactly that confirmation of infectious virus in the air.
Because it changes EVERYTHING.
A research team at the University of Florida succeeded in isolating live virus from aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with Covid-19 — farther than the six feet recommended in social distancing guidelines.
And makes wearing masks even more important.
But what chance do I and others have to change any minds, when so many Canadians are so deliberately and proudly ignorant?
And most of them are filthy Cons:
Political affiliation is also correlated with a person’s categorization in the Index. Past CPC voters are four-times more likely to be Cynical Spreaders than those who voted for the Liberal Party or New Democratic Party in 2019.
Who not only satisfied with trying to destroy this country with their ghastly fake scandals, are now trying to kill as many people as possible.
And that's where I'll leave it, with this final warning.
Unless we can flatten the curve, and the filthy Cons, tens of thousands of Canadians could soon be taking a trolley to the morgue...
I hope and pray that won't happen, but from what I know and see I can't see how it can be avoided.
I can't see how anyone with a serious respiratory problem is going to survive for long.
And yes, if it does happen, it will have been preventable...
I hope all the readers of this blog are safe, and I just want to say I'm happy to be back with you.
Please enjoy the last days of summer, because it's dying too.
And it like life itself, is too precious to be wasted...
I hope you're keeping safe too, Simon. It's going to be a long six months if and until Trump is ejected from the White House, and then it's a long haul to get the pandemic under even a modicum of control.
That poll about Cons being Covid "skeptics" or "casual spreaders" doesn't surprise me in the least. While I'm enthusiastic about Trudeau and Freeland's plan for a massive overhaul of the social system using the pandemic as a backdrop, I'm keenly aware of the threat that Cons and their enablers pose. And yes, that goes for the NDP toom who are no doubt livid about the Liberals coming up to steal their thunder. They would rather end up with nothing and leave Covid victims "martyrs for the cause" than see a constructive concrete plan take shape, and the "centrists" get credit for it. We Statesiders, could have been well on the way to improving Obamacare had Sanders not thrown his tantrum four years ago. I know, party unity and all that, but for the long term I will still keep in my mind that the 150K+ people whose blood Trump has on his hands, that blood is on Sanders too. If the NDP sabotages the Maple New Deal because "Trudeau bad" and "muh revolution," then they have only themselves to blame.
Public health is essential, and Cons just want to get rich off blood money by privatizing it and pandering to low-info rubes. They don't believe in "society," as Margaret Thatcher said. They're selfish and hyper individualistic, and a chunk of them are disbelievers of science. "Egghead stuff" clashes with suspicion about vaccines containing microchips or causing autism. Mask-wearing, did you see that protest in Montreal with people saying it was some kind of subversive plot to normalize Islamic face coverings. One hopes that reason ultimately prevails, but stupidity is the real stubborn pandemic that humanity has never been able to cure.
Now as an aside will you have a post on the Maple New Deal, Chrystia's glass ceiling precedent, and the grumbling about prorogation? Seems to me that's exactly what the government needs to get out of the Benghazi Emails Clinton Cash trap and focus on more important things, like A PANDEMIC.
Isn't it nice to know that Toronto's "mandatory" mask bylaw is more of a suggestion? It provides exemptions for, among other things, a "medical condition, mental health condition, cognitive condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask or face covering." It then bars businesses from asking for proof of an exemption. To add insult to injury, it doesn't apply to businesses that are not open to the public, such as factories and offices. What a joke!
I was in a store recently when a guy strolled in without a mask and told the clerk who challenged him that he was exempt. The clerk let him continue to wander around the store putting everyone at risk. Since the store had a sign outside saying masks were mandatory, I asked the manager to remove him for violating store policy. When the manager refused, I handed him my half-full shopping cart and left. If a store won't serve a shirtless customer, I see no reason why they'd make an exception for a more important article of clothing.
anti maskers should be sterilized
