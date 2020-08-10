Will Justin Trudeau Seize The Chance To Remake Canada?

The day Justin Trudeau won the 2015 election was the day I first began to believe in the possibility of real change.
It was like coming out of the darkness into the light, after the horror of the Harper years.
And although I was not disappointed, I'm now hoping that the horror of the pandemic may give Trudeau a chance to take that real change even further.
For this couldn't be more encouraging.
Inside Trudeau’s Liberal government an age-old debate is alive: how not to waste the opportunity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic — and there is a growing sense that key players believe now is the time to take a more aggressive approach to being progressive.
The thinking goes like this: the pandemic exposed major social and economic inequities when it comes to child care, long-term care for seniors, women’s ability to remain in the workforce when schools are shut, the lack of social safety net backstops for precarious workers, and the disproportionate economic and health impacts of the virus on Black people and other minority communities. And so now is the time, with the cost of long-term borrowing so cheap due to historically low interest rates, to address those inequities for the longer term, sources said.
And this would be amazing.
One said there is an “opportunity for us to think big to think about child care, to think about how we can accelerate the transition to clean energy and how we can fight climate change, how we can help vulnerable people, how we can root out discrimination and level the playing field for working people and on all the progressive ideas that we’ve talked about and made progress on but in a different context. So can we actually present a big vision? I think we can.”
Of course, Cons like Pierre Poilievre are against any bold plans to remake Canada.
Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre doesn’t buy it. He says the government, spooked by the fallout of WE, aims to run a campaign on “this fairy tale that you can just continue to pour free money out of airplanes.”
He just wants more money for the tar sands, and no doubt our scummy mariachi media will be on his side..,
But Trudeau has shown he can stand up to the Cons, and their stooge media.
He's getting some powerful reinforcements.
Unlike other leaders he has the ability to think outside the box.
He must surely know that the time is now.
And that now is his chance to be the greatest prime minister this country has ever known...
Obviously that's why Skippy and the media are trying to damage the Liberals and/or push Trudeau out, before he gets the chance at building Canada back up with a Maple New Deal. The Cons are bitching about Carney being an eco-radical and a "Laurentian elite." The NDP are using that Con catchphrase. It's on Matthew Green's TL. They're mimicking Cons out of populist petulance. PP problems.
Now you'd think the NDP would be energized by this plan. That assumes the NDP are rational actors and not shambolic, shit-flinging cosplay communists just like the Berniecrats. Peter Julian plans to ask Dion to investigate Telford and Silver. A private citizen, who the "party of workers" is trying to get fired from his job. ConBots and DipperBots online are calling them Bonnie and Clyde. Which leads me to believe the NDP apparently wants more sausage makers to go after them the way that latest asshole went after Catherine McKenna. This is the "conscience of parliament"? Where's YOUR fucking recovery plan? Idiots!
I hope Justin Trudeau is able to overcome this maelstrom of hatred and fake news, and that Canadians don't throw away a once-in-forever opportunity because they're pissed about Hillary's Emails. (I also hope he's taking the advice I sent to him, and meeting with lawyers to file defamation suits against Jesse Brown and the Globe & Mail.) I get that he doesn't want a fall election, because there's a pandemic, but if the opposition are stupid enough to force one (the Bloc are said to be tabling a non-confidence motion on September 23rd), I still think it could end up backfiring on them and working in his favor. Personally I hope he baits them into it and gets rid of this minority-government clusterfuck once and for all.
What's clear is that the opposition has nothing to offer besides "Crooked Justin," "corrupt Liberals," "gravy train," "Laurentian cult," and no viable policy alternatives of their own. So they create fake scandals to eat into his support. That 40% in June made them shit themselves in fear, so they lashed out with this. But it was well deserved, and I hope he ultimately gets it back, because Trudeau is the only one who actually gives a fuck about Canada and her people, while they're off grandstanding for the TV and telling lies about innocent people to boost their poll numbers at the Liberals' expense. How much taxpayer money is being wasted on these committees? How much? How much? How much? How much? How much? And they have the nerve to call Trudeau PM Selfie??? What about Paranoid Pierre Polaroid?
As usual Simon, you are RIGHT ON! Your analysis of what is happening politically is exactly what is really happening. So sick of the Con Media and their lies I could spit nails. Keep up the good work. I'll share this with Pierre Poilievre, otherwise known as "Skippy". Not that his supporters will read it. They can't stand FACTS.
Free trade, the NEP, both nation wrenching exercises where the country would obviously win by saying no and yes. This was back before the great manipulations, but still the bad guys won, and got lots of plain brown envelopes.
Wow, you don't just drink the Kool-Aid you inject it.
But between pressure from Jagmeet Singh and members of Trudeau's inner circle what exactly Justin will do in practice.
