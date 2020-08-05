The Fake WE Scandal and the DipperCon Monster

It's been that kind of holiday. I should have been in Scotland running wild in the highlands, but instead I'm practically a prisoner in Toronto.
Yesterday I was planning to go and do a little kiteboarding on the other side of the island, but fell asleep in my hammock, and missed the boat.
Then just as I was about to board another boat, this monster came along.
And this morning when I woke up, there was this other kind of monster, staring at me in the face...
I have to admit I was hoping for better. I thought Canadians wouldn't let a fake scandal overshadow all the good work the Trudeau government has done managing the fight against the pandemic.
But I can't say I'm surprised. The Con media onslaught has been relentless. I've never seen anything like it, never seen anything so totalitarian,
For let's be clear, when the media speaks with one voice on a fake scandal in the middle of a deadly pandemic that's what it is.
And it doesn't help when people like Jagmeet Singh repeat this kind of garbage:
Even though both Justin Trudeau and the Keilburger brothers have made it clear that they are NOT friends.
Even though the money was NOT going into the pockets of those "close friends," but was intended to help more than 35,000 young Canadians caught in a middle of a deathly pandemic.
And even though Singh and his NDP Con stooges have done practically NOTHING to help Canadians and the fight against Covid 19, they are always claiming credit for the work of others.
And spend all their time attacking the Trudeau government, even as it does everything it can to fight the pandemic.
It's absolutely disgusting, and it's pretty obvious that Singh and his DipperCons are made for each other...
But as I said on Twitter, there will be a price to pay...
I've never seen Liberal supporters so angry.
So first we'll take down those two love birds.
And then we'll take down this one...
But in the meantime as this Covid summer slips away.
I may need a boost myself, to prepare for the battle ahead.
So you know where to find me...
