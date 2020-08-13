Andrew Scheer's Monstrous Last Question Period

I went to a lot of trouble to make sure I didn't miss Andrew Scheer's last Question Period as Con leader.
I wondered whether on this last day he might show some class, and raise himself out of the gutter where he has spent the last two years smearing Justin Trudeau.
But alas, the miserable Schmear monger was not capable of that.
And it was just another horror show.
With Scheer going after Trudeau right from the start, while his ugly Cons howled like hyenas.
Lots of cheers and applause on Parliament Hill. Andrew Scheer's House of Commons appearance marking his last day as the leader of the opposition was a rowdy one. He took swings at Justin Trudeau as soon as he started speaking.
Claiming that Trudeau, who is on vacation, was too scared to be there.
"It looks like my last question period as leader of the Conservative Party is just like my first, warm, sunny and the Prime Minister nowhere to be found," Scheer said.
While the scummy Pierre Poilievre took it one step further...
As only the man who Wayne Easter once compared to a pigeon could...
The ghastly #PigeonPierre who should have been caged long ago.
And finally rounding off this horror show was the clown leader of the Bloc, calling on the government to resign,or else.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he will try to trigger a fall election if the prime minister, his chief of staff and his finance minister don't resign.
The absurd little demagogue who if the Cons and the Con media hadn't smeared Trudeau so relentlessly, would never be so popular in Quebec...
And would not be playing cheap political games, in the middle of a pandemic.
And yes, what more can I say about Scheer and his foul legacy than what I said on Twitter?
The Ugly America really is a truly awful man.
So I'm damned proud that my readers and I attacked him day after day harder than just about anybody else in the blogosphere.
For compared to us, most of the other so-called progressive bloggers, including those at
Progressive Kinsella Bloggers, were little more than Scheer collaborators.
Oh well, they will have to deal with that shame, while I can hold my head high and go on to fight the next Con enemy.
Until we can flush the last one into the toilet of history.
Like we flushed this one...
Bye Bye Scheer.
Bye Bye LOSER..
