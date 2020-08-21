Pierre Poilievre and the Skeleton in the Closet

He was a front runner, and the darling of the Con base. He had been campaigning hard for the job, he had the organization and the money.
But just a few days before he was about to announce his candidacy he suddenly quit, citing family reasons.
I never believed that, and now I have become aware of another possible reason, and it's truly shocking.
For in an interview on a popular Quebec morning show a few days later, Bernard Drainville, the former RadCan reporter and PQ cabinet minister, claimed that he believed Poilievre had a "skeleton in his closet."
And that he had been told by a "top Conservative Conservative source" that skeleton was bullying.
The vicious bullying of top level civil servants to the point that they were often reduced to tears.
"He told me that Poilievre was ferocious when he met with them. He said he had heard of many meetings that ended with the civil servants in tears, after being humiliated so much by Poilievre...crushed...insulted...humiliated."
He told me that he believed the skeleton was psychological harassment... He said some of those victims were threatening to come forward...
And that Drainville alleges, was the real reason Poilievre dropped out so suddenly.
You can hear those allegations on this tape starting at around the 6:30 mark.
Now I don't know whether that story is true, but Drainville was a highly regarded political reporter, and with all his years on the political scene was and is still very well connected.
And it's very easy for me to imagine Poilievre as an ugly bully judging by the way he has behaved in the past, while serving his foul master Stephen Harper.
And by the way he is still behaving.
Having a “Press conference” on the “WE” scandal, @PierrePoilievre was visibly “upset” and using lots of “air quotes” and making papers in “black ink” fly in the air! @CTVNews #shitshow #cdnpoli #WEscandal pic.twitter.com/7RamUSvUnb— E VEE (@Supertekk) August 19, 2020
For that performance was absolutely disgusting, worthy of a political demagogue playing prosecutor in a fascist court.
And the day we normalize that kind of behaviour will be the end of Canada as we know it.
Now I admit I am biased. I hate bullies with every bone in my body, and Poilievre has always looked and sounded like a bully to me...
But it's not me who is making those allegations. If Justin Trudeau had been accused of being a vicious bully our shabby Con media would have been all over him for months like a sweaty blanket.
So I
expect demand that the media treat Poilievre exactly the same way, or they will be sorry.
They must ask him whether it's true that he humiliated those civil servants in such a disgusting manner that he made some of them cry? Yes or No?
And if the answer is yes, or is determined to be yes, I expect them to demand that Poilievre resign.
That ghastly Con has acted like a political thug and got away with it for far too long.
And enough is enough...
