The Con Balloon Man and the Social Conservatives

In my last post I looked at how Erin O'Toole is trying to change his image.
Trying to pretend that although he was elected leader by far right extremists and religious fanatics, he's not like them.
Or rather he is like them, but he's also more moderate than Andrew Scheer. And a really nice guy.
Which is why I've started calling him Balloon Man, because he's so full of hot air.
Considering the painful position he's in...
The Progressive Conservatives won't give him too much trouble, because there aren't very many of them.
And most of them went down with Peter MacKay...
But there are now a lot more right-wingers and social conservatives in the Harper Party.
Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s biggest anti-abortion group, claimed it swayed the outcome of the vote by recruiting over 26,000 new Conservative members and said social conservatives accounted for 35% of all votes cast.
And they'll be expecting Balloon Man to deliver.
“We expect that Erin O’Toole will ensure that social conservatives are respected and their values represented within the party going forward,” CLC said in a statement. “Everybody knows you can’t win a general election without your base.”
And so will Andrew Scheer, who sent out this photo today of him meeting with O'Toole...
And still looking very much in charge.
But then, as the spiritual leader of the many SoCons already in the caucus, and with all that new support, Scheer will be in a powerful position to tell O'Toole what to do.
So whatever the Con media says, as always with the Cons, the more things change, the more they won't.
Except for the the polls...
Which couldn't be more embarrassing.
Isn't the election of a new leader supposed to help a party rather than hurt it?
Balloon Man is trying to please everybody.
But already the air is hissing out of him...
