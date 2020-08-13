Andrew Scheer's Foul Legacy of Hate

In my last post I looked at some of the ways Andrew Scheer poisoned politics in Canada, during his two years as Con leader.
How he debased our parliament with his bigotry, his ugly attack ads, his never-ending lies, his American values.
And of course how his obsessive hatred for Justin Trudeau couldn't have been more diseased or more disturbing.
Or more dangerous.
For surprise, surprise, it seems all that hatred is fuelling a rise in murderous threats against Trudeau and his ministers.
Threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal cabinet ministers are on the rise, according to new RCMP data obtained by the Star.
The RCMP’s protective policing division logged 130 threats made against Trudeau or members of his cabinet between January and July, up from 100 recorded during the same period in 2019.
And although the RCMP won't talk about it, we've all seen the ugliness aimed at the prime minister.
Who can forget these pictures of Trudeau with a bulletproof vest under his shirt after a gunman was spotted at an election rally in Ontario?
Who can forget the murderous Con who crashed through the gates of Rideau Hall.
The one our media insisted on calling an "intruder" rather than a heavily armed would be terrorist.
And who can forget the ugly Con who turned up last week outside Catherine McKenna's office, and started yelling obscenities at her staff.
As only a miserable misogynist could, in a country where Scheer helped normalize hatred by viciously attacking the prime minister every day of the year.
This is unacceptable. This must not be tolerated. Please stop this harassment of Catherine and the people who work for her@cathmckenna @OttawaPolice @CBCOttawa #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/q09CI3LB7D— 🇨🇦Canuck🇨🇦 (@CoalitionCanad1) August 9, 2020
