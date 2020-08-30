Erin O'Toole and the Con Trump Cult

The entire plan is, of course, a sop to Conservative CBC-haters. They are noisy and go about the world – well, Twitter – convinced that Rosemary Barton is in love with JustinTrudeau and that, as a result, all CBC TV News is biased.
This country needs a national public broadcaster in the television arena. It’s not about choice, it’s about cultural safeguarding. We sit next to the culture behemoth of the USA and Canadian TV storytelling would wither and die without a public TV broadcaster.
So him and his Canada hating Trump cult can turn us into a pale copy of ugly America.
And if there was any doubt that the Cons are now a Trump cult, here's their shadow environment minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay, trying to smear Chrystia Freeland for having once interviewed the billionaire philantropist George Soros.
She was forced to apologize.
Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay is apologizing for "thoughtlessly" spreading material about Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland from a source she said she later discovered traffics in hateful conspiracy theories.
Soros, who is Jewish, is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures in the U.S., his native Hungary and beyond.
But by then Pierre Poilievre and others had retweeted her offensive far right tweet, and it does show how the Trump cult has infected the Cons and is debasing them further, if that's possible.
It also helps explain why just like in Trump's America, the religious right has also infected the Cons, so much so that O'Toole doesn't dare fire the SoCon bigot Derek Sloan.
A Liberal MP is pressuring the newly minted Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole, to remove Hastings — Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan from the Conservative caucus.
In her letter, the Oakville North-Burlington MP said if O’Toole failed to remove Sloan from caucus, it would be akin to condoning statements Sloan made throughout the campaign that she called examples of “racism, misogyny and bigotry.”
Even though Sloan is a ghastly racist who suggested that the decent Dr Theresa Tam was working for China instead of Canada...
As well as a hideous misogynist who doesn't believe women should control their own bodies, and a vile homophobe who suggests that gay people choose who they are, and it's OK to torture them to make them "normal."
And is now accusing the Liberal MP, Pam Damoff, of being an ISIS supporter.
While his supporters attack her as only members of the Trump cult could.
And O'Toole, who likes to call himself a "True Blue fighter," is showing himself to be a True Blue mumbler.
Today’s Erin O'Toole's 4th day as Leader of Conservatives. I called for Derek Sloan to be removed from their caucus for his hateful comments. So far nothing from Mr. O'Toole but here’s some responses I did get. Erin, do the right thing and take a stand against xenophobia and hate pic.twitter.com/8LyGyAbVt7— Pam Damoff (@PamDamoff) August 27, 2020
During a press conference Tuesday, O’Toole was asked about Sloan’s controversial comments, especially those directed at Dr. Tam, but declined to say whether he would expel the rookie MP from his caucus.
O’Toole said pressures of a leadership race can bring forth a “contrast of ideas,” but under his leadership, the Conservative Party will be united.
Or just running for cover...
Finally, let's not forget how Andrew Scheer waited until his very last hours as leader to reveal his far right views.
In the 1980’s, the Soviet Block and Eastern European countries all had the same rhetoric – their polices were supposed to help the poor and promote equality – the exact same rhetoric that the left is using today. But all it caused was misery.
Which turned out to be such kooky stuff it made Scheer look like a Cold War warrior...
After all, nobody ever got shot trying to jump the wall into East Berlin or paddled a raft to get to Cuba.
They will take back our country, and we will miss it forever...
No comments:
Post a Comment