Covid-19 And The Triumph of Team Canada

For months the Cons and their shabby NDP and Bloc stooges attacked Justin Trudeau like a pack of rabid hyenas, in a desperate effort to try to undermine Team Canada's war on Covid-19.
So they could blame Trudeau for all the lives lost.
They were aided and abetted by our foul Con media, that smeared our decent prime minister over and over again, with one fake scandal after the other.
With the exception of the American owned National Post no media outlet smeared Trudeau more, and did more damage to Team Canada, than did the Globe and Mail.
So this must really have hurt.
Nearly nine in 10 Canadians believe the country has done a good job so far in dealing with COVID-19, according to a new study of pandemic response views in 14 advanced economies.
And giving Canada a rating better than most countries...
“Just 11 per cent of Canadians feel their country has done a bad job dealing with the outbreak,” she said.
“In the U.S., it is just 47 per cent of Americans who say the U.S. has done a good job and 52 per cent of Americans believe that their country has done a bad job with the coronavirus thus far,” she said.
It's something to be proud about, but it's these numbers that I find most encouraging:
Those who identify on the political left in Canada voiced slightly more positive feelings, Ms. Devlin added, noting 89 per cent said they believed Canada has done a good job compared to 82 per cent on the political right.
For they make the Cons and their political and media stooges look like they're living on some other planet, Planet Hate. And are completely out of touch with even their own supporters.
For even those supporters know that our great frontline workers risked their lives to beat back the virus, and that it was Trudeau who inspired them, and held this country together.
You know, it cannot be easy to lead the fight against a murderous virus, while also having to fight off political enemies seeking to destroy you...
