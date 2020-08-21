Justin Trudeau's Exciting New Deal

Justin Trudeau was already going to be known as a great Canadian prime minister.
The way he defeated first Stephen Harper, and then Andrew Scheer, and the magnificent way he has managed the pandemic have earned him his place in history.
But what he is working on now, could make him the GREATEST prime minister ever.
For this is incredibly exciting.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country’s social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals, according to people familiar with the matter.
“The prime minister wants to go big,” said a government source, adding that Trudeau, 48, sees the moves as part of his legacy.
The time is right. It's time to big or go home. These words are music to my ears.
Trudeau said the pandemic had unmasked “fundamental gaps” in society and the country needed a long-term recovery plan that addressed issues head on.
“This is our chance to build a more resilient Canada, a Canada that is healthier and safer, greener and more competitive, a Canada that is more welcoming and more fair,” he said after the cabinet shuffle.
And I'm glad Trudeau had the guts to prorogue parliament even if it triggers the ghastly bully Pierre Poilievre.
And as I said on Twitter...
If the opposition wants an election in October, I'm more than ready, even if they are not.
I'm not worried either by those who are scared by the big numbers involved, since thanks to the Liberal government our economy is recovering nicely.
The Cons will still squawk like chickens, but who is going to take this leader seriously?
Cock-a-doodle do. Cock-a-doodle dumb.
And of course the NDP won't be far behind. But you know their loser leader is only worried the Liberals will leave them with not enough policies to fit into a shoebox.
Especially since the polls are starting to show that most Canadians have had enough of fake scandals, which Singh seems to like as much as Andrew Scheer.
So the Liberals are starting to rebound.
And when Trudeau unveils his New Deal, it should boost his numbers even further.
As for me, I've always believed that hope beats gloom any old day.
And this weekend I'm going to let it fill me, like the wind fills these sails.
We're setting course for an exciting time, with a great prime minister.
So have a great one everybody...
