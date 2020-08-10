Justin Trudeau and the Ratty Con Media

As I'm sure you know, I have long complained about the growing influence of our ratty Con media, and the way it has helped turn our politics into a sewer, ever more grubby, ever more American.
It hasn't been easy trying to convince people that the way our shabby media speaks with one right-wing voice threatens our democracy.
A lot of people can't see the forest for the trees. And even some of my friends believed that I was exaggerating.
But not any longer.
For in the heat of the pandemic, the mask has fallen off the right-wing media.
And after bombarding us with a million one-sided stories on the WE fake scandal, the grotesque Con bias in this story is only too obvious.
The spouse of the Prime Minister’s chief of staff took part in a meeting with the Crown corporation responsible for the government’s commercial rent-relief program after the company where he works was awarded the contract to administer the program, and before the contract was extended.
Not only is it a drive-by smear on an innocent couple, and a crass attempt to get at Justin Trudeau again.
It buries the fact that Telford behaved in a most honourable manner.
This story brings "scandal journalism" to a new low.— Bryan Leblanc (@bryan_leblanc) August 8, 2020
Telford asked for guidance from the Ethics Commissioner, who advised that she did not have to implement any additional compliance measures.
But she implemented a screen anyway.
Did the reporter miss that? pic.twitter.com/zQcVThFmOV
Which is not just disgraceful, it's also scary, because it makes a scandal out of nothing, in the middle of a pandemic.
As well as being a travesty of justice.
But that's what the Cons and their shabby media have done to Canada.
The story about @RobSilver & @telfordk should probably have been headlined "No One Does Anything Wrong, And Everyone Did What They Should Have Done" but I guess that's not how it works.— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) August 8, 2020
And so is this...
And when is enough ENOUGH?
The way our shabby shuffling media speaks with one right-wing voice is nothing less than a totalitarian threat to our democracy. But the decent people of this country can also speak with one voice. By boycotting them until they scream for mercy. #cdnpoli— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) August 8, 2020
It's time to fight back against the ratty Con media...
And teach it a lesson it will never forget.
The media needs to mend its ways and better reflect this country, which is mostly centre-left not right-wing.
And we deserve better...
4 comments:
Love your blog & JB's comments. Please investigate the real reason(s) why Poil de Lièvre backed out of the Reformacon race. TY
OK, but what is there to do? Even a boycott or cancellation of the bailout won't stop them from being propped up by hedge fund managers, and now that the last bastion of relative Liberal sanity has turned into the "ToryStar," all is Murdoch and Sinclair in the world of Canada's yellow journalism. It's only marginally better in the U.S. The NYT won't admit their complicity in electing Trump with their obsessive hatewank over Hillary's Emails. But at least Trump gets challenged from time to time. Nobody in Canada ever challenges the Cons at any level of government.
I'm partially heartened by, if you go on Twitter and search hashtag #mediapetition you'll find there's a woman who organized a proposal being offered by Hedy Fry once Parliament reconvenes in September. The petition is to limit the bailout to Canadian-owned newspapers only, which would exclude Postmedia. But I think the bailout should be cancelled altogether. At the very least, taxpayer dollars shouldn't be underwriting this crap.
I don't know how you can pressure, say, Edgar Bronfman or Galen Weston to buy Thomson-Reuters and Liberalize CTV and the Globe, but something needs to be done to shut all of Con media out. And either fix the CBC or kill it. Vassy is useless, Coyne needs to retire, and all the "pundit panels" just keep recycling the same old Cons. Teneycke, Byrne, Curran, they're all Harper mouthpieces with nothing to offer, or whiny Dippers brought on board to split the vote. No Liberals on any of these shows, it's totally biased. These people need to go #LearnToCode or bag groceries. They're not journalists, they're propagandists and they're trying to take this government down by uncritically parroting lies from the right-wing rags. At the very least, I want to see them all get sued. Especially if Silver loses his job over this. What bullshit!
There used to be a mechanism to govern jouralism, pity its now gutterism
What about McKenna and how the media is riling up hate against her. Adam van Kayaker (I can't spell his last name) was on P&P today (much better when Catherine Cullen or David Cochrane host instead of Vichy) to duke it out with Skippy, and Skippy got mad when Adam connected the smear campaign against Katie & Rob with the kind of unhinged hate attack that the guy pulled at McKenna's office. Skippy got mad because Adam was right.
The fact is the guy was spouting lies direct from Con talking points parroted uncritically by MSM. Saying Trudeau is corrupt, Trudeau stole money from a kid's charity to enrich his mother, then he went on QAnon business saying Trudeau is a pedophile and McKenna was one of the "corrupt Liberals" protecting him. Scheer, I had mentioned, was dog-whistling to QAnon when he said on P&P that Trudeau's benefit at WE events is his "access to youth." It's a pattern with him going back to his smear of Lorne Nystrom. He floated that Kinsella garbage during the campaign, and Marieke lent it credibility asking Trudeau about an NDA at a campaign stop. I can't recall the exact wording but believe she said something like "there are rumors going around the press." The Globe should be sued out of existence. Fife is a liar. He should have been barred from writing so much as a classified ad after what he did to Mahar Arar.
Now Martin Patriquin saying that the guy at McKenna's office couldn't have been misogynistic because the Rideau Hall guy wasn't, therefore this is just generally divisive politics and it's impossible to be misogynistic against males anyway. Er, except homophobia, which comprises the bulk of Trudeau hate including the QAnon business, literally is male-directed misogyny. Trudeau being married and heterosexual doesn't mean that the torrent of homophobic vitriol he gets over and over again isn't a hate crime writ large.
For that matter, it's just as misogynistic why his false allegations of "corruption" are more amplified than Kenney's or Ford's or the rest of the rotten CPC: I have said repeatedly he is the male edition of "Crooked Hillary." Media ignores malfeasance from cons like Trump while overamplifying or outright manufacturing it about Hillary and Trudeau, because they identify with and circle the wagons around the masculine elements of the RepubliCon party. They know Hillary and Trudeau aren't corrupt. They just need something palatable to damage them, so they go with "corruption," because they can't outright call Hillary a C word or Trudeau a f*g*t.
It's not just social media trolls doing this or fringe blogs like Rebel but mainstream cons and media. MacKay with his "I like hockey, he likes yoga" comment. Rona called JT the first female PM. It started with Harper and the comments about his hair, the "Justin Over His Head" ad with the sparkly letters. Then there was Don Martin during SNC saying Trudeau had been impaled by his own unicorn. Social media feeds this and cons say nothing. Mainstream media feeds social media and cons say nothing. All over online, he gets called Justine, Fairy Princess, Tinker Bell, Fruity Trudy, TruPaul, and the "drama teacher" insult which is a dog whistle for drama queen.
Heck, I still remember when the troll farm unloaded their bile on Didi for his Paw Patrol costume. He was 3. Anti-Trudeau hatred even extends to the kids. And MSM just whistles past the graveyard like nothing's going on. For Patriquin to say that Trudeau haters aren't misogynistic is the absolute lowest form of male-privilege bullshit. Another garbage "pundit" who needs to shut up and go away.
Why won't somebody address the misogyny in media and all these dirty old men giving their silent, complicit blessing to hatred of the PM and cabinet ministers?
