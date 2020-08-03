The Fake Scandal and the Desperation Of Andrew Scheer

I knew the fake WE scandal wouldn't stand the test of time. I knew it would crumble like a sand castle, as the truth caught up with it.
Starting with the moment Justin Trudeau testified at Pierre Poilievre's ugly little star chamber, and made the Cons and their NDP stooges look like a bunch of goons, who would destroy a highly respected children's charity just to try to destroy him.
For it was easy to see that Trudeau's statement had taken the air out of the fake scandal.
All you had to do was look at how these three members of the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation reacted seconds after Trudeau had finished speaking.
Their disappointment was only too obvious. The fake scandal, or as I prefer to call it The Big Smear, was dying, and they knew it.
Trudeau did take a small hit in the polls.
But I suspect that for most Canadians this is the only poll that counts:
For whether the media likes it or not, the pandemic is the Big Story, not the Big Smear.
And by bombarding us with fake scandal stories, and all but ignoring the pandemic, our shabby shuffling media are playing with the lives of Canadians.
As this real journalist points out...
Despite that, Andrew Scheer is still trying to keep up the pressure, with wild claims that reek of desperation...
When in fact no stink could be more disgusting than the stench of that religious fanatic, that wretched racist, that miserable misogynist, that vile homophobe,,.
But then I suppose one can't be too harsh on him. He has less than three weeks to go before the Cons choose another leader.
As I've mentioned before, the thought that he's running out of time to destroy Trudeau, must be KILLING him.
Just look at those cold dead eyes...
Scary.
And then of course, after almost ten years of living in big tax payer funded mansions, there must be that growing feeling of impending humiliation...
Which, after all the ugliness that Scheer has inflicted upon us, all the division, all the hate, seems only fitting.
Once he was a contender. Once he was sure he was going to be Prime Minister...
But Justin Trudeau saved us from that fate worse than death.
And in the end Scheer's own evil destroyed him.
Isn't that delicious?
See you at the pig roast...
