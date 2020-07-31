Pierre Poilievre and the Death of the Fake Scandal

But it was Trudeau’s explanation of his wife’s involvement with WE that let the air out of the charge that benefits to his family had affected the government’s choice to select WE to administer the volunteer grant program. When pressed on how much money his wife had received from WE, Trudeau instead pointed out two crucially important things.
The first was that Sophie’s work for WE was unpaid, although she had been reimbursed for expenses. And before that happened, Trudeau testified that his wife’s pro bono work for WE was approved by no less a person than Canada’s ethics commissioner. Still shocked and appalled?
By shoving that fake smoking gun up their own asses and pulling the trigger.
Bottom line? The only way for the opposition to have magnified the WE “scandal” was to fortify the impression in committee and in front of the country that Trudeau was a shameless practitioner of nepotism and a crooked politician. They failed to add a single new fact to bolster those accusations.
Instead, Trudeau got a national television platform to explain how things actually unfolded, and he was categorical. WE got no preferential treatment from his government, and no personal support from either the PM or his staff. Unless he is lying, this scandal is a receding tide.
Which left the ghastly misogynist Charlie Angus looking like a fool...
And left his good buddy Pierre Poilievre looking even worse...
The scandal won't die of course. Our filthy Con media will try to keep it alive.
But all that will do is show is that people like Vassy Kapelos are such toxic Trudeau haters they don't deserve to be called journalists...
While Justin Trudeau keeps on fighting the pandemic, and doing what needs to be done to help our economy recover.
And of course, showing once again that decency matters...
1 comment:
So Charlie the "ethics" guy, who berated an accomplished author and mental health advocate by reducing her to little more than her husband's/son's name, and going on a Trump-orange witch hunt comparable to the conspiracy theory about Hunter Biden, has now resorted to shitposting and copyright infringment. He ripped off a Theo Moudakis cartoon in a tweet where he demanded that Trudeau waive cabinet privilege (like he's going to do that). Someone inform him that while (alleged) CoI breaches are workplace HR issues, copyright infringement is an actual violation of the law.
Sounds like Mr. Bernie Bro needs to read up on the Berne Convention. I'm sure Trudeau has read it, as he schooled Skippy on the CoI Act when Skippy shamefully tried to take over the hearing when Wayne Easter's electricity went out. Unfortunately there's little hope of either them or the garbage press doing their homework. Fire Vassy and hire Ishat Reza for Power & Politics. She is phenomenal and puts all these Fox-wannabe pundits to shame.
Meanwhile, Jagoff continues lying about the "billion dollar bailout" proving he is yet another Con in Trump orange clothing. NDP: No Damn Principles. I didn't watch the testimony, but apparently JT did do well, as did Katie, and I sent JT an email saying that he needs to lawyer up and sue for damages because of what's been done to his family by this vile smear campaign that turned up nothing and willfully ignored the facts. (I was so happy to get a response, even though it was from the guy at the front desk. A Mr. Vachon who informed me that my kind words of support were greatly appreciated. So Justin read it!!!)
Anyway, I'd say JT's not the only one who needs to lawyer up after all of this. The K-Bros and now Theo Moudakis are going to need to hire some legal eagles too. But oh, Skippy, Chuckles, the goat herder guy who read a New Zealand Nazi's manifesto into the Hansard last year, do tell us about "ethics" why don't you???
Post a Comment