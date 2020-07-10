Covid 19:You Can Run But You Can't Hide

I took some time off to soak up some of the finest summer days I can remember, and get back on the water.
As well as celebrate these hard fought victories.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario declines, some hospitals in Toronto are now reaching new milestones — zero coronavirus patients in their intensive care units.
But unfortunately I can run, but I can't hide.
Because even as I dream of final victory, my worst nightmare is back.
For now even the WHO agrees that that the coronavirus can be airborne.
The coronavirus may linger in the air in crowded indoor spaces, spreading from one person to the next, the World Health Organization acknowledged on Thursday.
In an updated scientific brief, the agency also asserted more directly than it had in the past that the virus may be spread by people who do not have symptoms: “Infected people can transmit the virus both when they have symptoms and when they don’t have symptoms,” the agency said.
And if that's true it means that a lot of mostly old people are going to die, and even toilets could become deadly weapons.
Scientists have found that in addition to clearing out whatever business you’ve left behind, flushing a toilet can generate a cloud of aerosol droplets that rises nearly three feet. Those droplets may linger in the air long enough to be inhaled by a shared toilet’s next user, or land on surfaces in the bathroom.
It's scary, but the good news is that it's yet another reason people should use masks.
And another reason to hate those who don't, like these kooky clowns.
Letitia Montana is back. Here with groups MAD- Mother’s Against Distance, and Hugs Over Masks. On Day #1 of Toronto’s ‘mandatory’ mask order, the group of app. 40 boards/travels on the TTC via subway, mask-free. #topoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/JkigQ4k3uv— Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) July 7, 2020
Or this depraved Trumpanzee.
Pensacola, Florida:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 3, 2020
Florida Man says he's wearing underwear on his head to protest mask mandates. We’re doomed... pic.twitter.com/kXY8KlUvND
Or the miserable Con loser Andrew Scheer.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was seen at a departure gate at Toronto's Pearson Airport Tuesday without a mask on — an apparent contravention of the rules that apply to all travellers passing through the terminal.
Who would not only try to lie his way out of an embarrassing situation.
"Mr. Scheer wore a face mask while travelling to Ottawa [Tuesday]. He removed it to make a phone call. This picture must have been taken before he put it back on," said Kelsie Chiasson, acting director of communications for Scheer.
The pictures do not appear to show Scheer talking on the phone.
But also made it clear he doesn't think it's a big deal.
For apparently he couldn't care less about setting a good example.Things got a bit tense when @AnnieClaireBO asked @AndrewScheer about his decision to remove his mask (in violation of the rules) at Toronto Pearson airport yesterday. He calls her question "ridiculous."— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) July 8, 2020
Watch the clip.
More: https://t.co/gDsnZulB1L pic.twitter.com/hEgR0dB6DQ
As if he and his deathly followers were already suffering from covid brain damage.
Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium.
But that's then that's why Trudeau is prime minister, and a real leader....
While Scheer is just a pathetic Con clown...
Who never understood the meaning of decency.
And whose time is almost over...
No comments:
Post a Comment