Friday, July 24, 2020
Andrew Scheer And My Wonderful Humiliation Party
In my last post I looked at how Andrew Scheer is cracking up with less than a month to go before he is given the bum's rush as Con leader.
And how desperate he is to try to force Justin Trudeau to resign before he does.
But if you thought that was just another sign that Scheer is losing his marbles, and that his party would be able to calm him down even if they had to use a tranquilizer dart, forget it.
For today the poor loser was back, sounding even crazier.
And demanding that Bill Morneau should also resign!!!
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau need to "step aside for the good of the country" over the WE Charity scandal.
Speaking to reporters in Regina, Sask., Scheer said their departures would "allow the government to move past these scandals" and would "improve the lives of Canadians."
Can you believe that? That lousy bigot wants the two leaders who have done more than any others to save this country to resign.
But is too much of a coward to bring down the government.
I wonder why...
You know, I don't think I have to defend Justin Trudeau. His inspired leadership speaks for itself, and Canadians have seen enough of him in action to give him full credit.
But Bill Morneau on the other hand, hasn't got the credit he deserves, even though he has overseen the biggest financial rescue package this country has ever seen.
Even though he has rushed out help to millions of Canadians, and has made our economy a powerhouse, that even Covid hasn't been able to dent.
S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Canada's AAA credit rating despite the rising cost of navigating the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. In its latest report, S&P said it expects the Canadian economy will recover next year after an unprecedented amount of fiscal and monetary measures were deployed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But still Scheer would have him and Trudeau step aside in the middle of a pandemic?
Asked if it would be prudent for Trudeau and Morneau to resign while the country is in the grips of a pandemic, Scheer said their departures might actually improve the COVID-19 response because of what he called problems with the programs Ottawa has enacted to deal with the pandemic's social and economic effects.
He said if the two men won't go on their own, Liberal backbenchers should stage a caucus revolt to force them out.
Is that insane or what?
And is that not the mind of a diseased religious fanatic and/or fascist?
The mind of a dirty low Con who should have resigned long ago.
You know when the Ugly American finally gets the bum's rush at the end of August, I'm going to organize a special Humiliation Party in his honour.
Where we get to make fun of him for DAYS...
Until at last he finally swims in his own excrement, and screams like a baby.
Which will be like music to my ears.
For Scheer is an evil man, who tried to poison this country.
So it's only poetic justice, that he should end up poisoning himself...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Bill Morneau, Con scum, Justin Trudeau, WE Fake scandal
1 comment:
Andrew Scheer is a feckless putz who has no confidence in himself. He's a coward who seriously thinks he can get the Liberals to do his dirty work for him. This is all thanks to John Ivison playing like Jacob Wohl and inventing "anonymous Liberal sources" at the hipster coffee shop who are supposedly livid with Trudeau. You know, those rookie backbenchers John Barron and David Dennison? Or is it Mike Rotch and Amanda Hugginkiss?
As for the polling, that's an old one from Innovative Research, but the latest from them isn't showing much change either. Still Liberal majority. And a deeper dive into the questionnaire seems to hint at voters disliking the chaotic dysfunction of minority government and wanting some stability. Sucks for the PropRep cultists who won't let go of the stale grudge about electoral reform.
Frank's newest is out as well. The toplines look weird considering his earlier remarks, but he explains further why the regionals have the Liberals back at majority levels too. It all amounts to vote efficiency (recall that they're only down 13 seats right now even having received 33% of the vote), and the Cons racking up useless dictator-level numbers packed into 'Berta and Saskytoba again. The TruGrits took an outrage punch that left a bruise but is already starting to heal up. Glory, glory hole-lellujah.
https://twitter.com/VoiceOfFranky/status/1286840062630662145
Not sure if you read the Star article about Trudeau clearing the air. Weak Andy and the rapey cokehead biker bro Yves Blank-Cheque's bluffs are pointless, but I say let them call an election and we'll have a cross-border party kicking out Trump, Scheer, and either MacToole or O'Kay. Trudeau is going to stand his ground just like Hillary Clinton did at Benghazi, because the facts are on his side. I couldn't be prouder of him for facing the haters so bravely and I bet Margaret is too. Those savages have no goddamn business going after his mother. I already had a visceral disgust with the NDP being Trump-orange Cons, but this just permanently cements it. They've gone full Bernie bro. You never go full Bernie bro. And you never! go! after! anybody's! MAMA!
By the way, Simon: I look forward to joining Scheer's humiliation party. My actual birthday is on February 29th, but every year (even in leap years, like this one, which I didn't get to really "celebrate" because my mother had Covid) I celebrate it in late August. So on August 22nd I'm going to blow out thirty-six candles (or nine) and make a wish that Scheer fades off into misery and obscurity, and Justin Trudeau gets the walloping majority government he deserves after all this crap he's had to deal with.
Here's a long distance dedication for Andrew Scheer, by the aptly named band, SCANDAL! "Goodbye to You"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_50-gOeBilc
