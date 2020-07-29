The Monkey Court and the Day the NDP Died

I knew the Finance Committee hearing into the so-called WEgate scandal was going to be a kangaroo court, or something even worse.
For the very simple reason, there is no scandal.
WE Charity co-founders Marc and Craig Kielburger emerged from a four-hour grilling by opposition MPs tonight saying they did not stand to gain financially from agreeing to run the Liberal government's $900 million student grant program — and insisting they did not exploit their ties with the Trudeau family to secure the deal.
Just two decent young Canadians trying to save their well loved children's charity, from dirty old men like these.
Old pols like Charlie Angus and Pierre Poilievre, who would destroy a kid's charity just to get at Justin Trudeau.
Or worse go after poor old Margaret Trudeau for the same reason.
Which made me really angry...
No decent person can deny that Angus and Poilievre behaved like fascist pigs. They treated the Kielberger brothers like criminals.They berated and insulted them, they interrupted their answers again and again.
Even the Chair couldn't control them.
And although I was happy to see that the brothers were able to handle themselves with class and dignity throughout their four hour ordeal.
What shocked me was how many Cons were cheering on the NDP, like they were now their farm team, or little orange brothers.
So much so that even the well known Con Stephen Taylor, once the master of the Blogging Tories, suggested that Charlie and Pierre should celebrate their appalling behaviour.
Or suggested that the boring Peter Julian is us ALL...
Instead of just another Con stooge who even after grilling the Kielburger brothers for more than four hours, declared that he STILL wasn't satisfied.
And yeah, that's it for me as far as the NDP is concerned.
I used to vote for them back in the days when they were idealists, and could legitimately claim to be progressive. And I'm still proud that Jack Layton was my friend.
But then came angry Tom Mulcair who took the party so far to the right, I didn't recognize it...
And was singularly obsessed with destroying Justin Trudeau. Just like the old and bitter DipperCons are today.
So now I'm done forever, or at least until the NDP becomes a nobler and more decent party again.
As for Justin Trudeau, tomorrow he will have to face the Angus-Poilievre committee, or the Canadian version of an ugly star chamber.
And like so many other Canadians I am hoping that Trudeau will prevail. For our country is in great danger.
The Cons and the NDP have sabotaged our ability to defeat the pandemic.
And as far as I can see only decency can save us now...
No comments:
Post a Comment