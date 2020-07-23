The Day Andrew Scheer Finally Lost His Marbles

I knew that Andrew Scheer was slowly but surely coming apart at the seams, and Iooking and acting weirder and weirder.
I knew it was just a matter of time before he totally lost it
He's now only a month away from being given the bum's rush as Con leader, and the thought that he hasn't been able to destroy Justin Trudeau must be absolutely KILLING him.
But who knew he would lose his marbles in such a spectacular manner?
Today, Justin Trudeau used the COVID-19 pandemic to justify his corruption. That is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/chsDjOKgJ9— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 21, 2020
For that was quite a performance, the foam was flying everywhere, and all that was missing was the strait jacket.
But then who can blame him for feeling desperate, after the fake WE scandal collapsed so soon?
The federal government's top public servant says there is no evidence to suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with WE Charity before the organization was awarded a deal to run a student-volunteer program.
"There is absolutely no evidence, no suggestion in anything that I have reviewed that would suggest the prime minister had any interaction with the WE Charity in relation to this program," Shugart said. "None whatsoever."
And he's not the only one who was hoping to keep that fake scandal alive. Jagmeet Singh's career as a Scheer impersonator is now hanging in the balance.
Poor dumb Jaggy. He had hoped he could ride Scheer to victory.
But sadly for him, this latest poll suggests that they're both going down together.
For in the real world, it seems that Canadians prefer Justin Trudeau by a wide margin.
And the more the Cons, the NDP, the Bloc, and our foul Con media attack him, the more popular he will become.
And this can only help.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted an invitation to testify before the Commons Finance Committee about a controversial agreement to have the WE organization run the government's $900-million student volunteer grant program, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Being attacked by Andrew Scheer, Pierre Poilievre, and their new best friend Jagmeet Singh should give Trudeau's popularity another big boost.
And hopefully set the stage for an early election.
So as I've said many times before, it may be a horror show.
But it will have a happy ending...
3 comments:
Ya, with less than a month to go before the end of his political career I imagine that Mr. Scheer would love to go with a bang instead of a whimper.
As I stated in a comment from your last post the CPC, NDP and the media are going to continue to push this because it is all they have. They really cannot fault the government's handling of the COVID crisis and they really cannot fault their handling of the economic fallout from it.
So, they are left with trying to build a compelling case for corruption out of something that at worst was just a mistake caused by the need to get a program out the door as quickly as possible. Although, even that is a stretch considering the testimony of all of the public servants this week.
Who knew that "Less Corrupt than the Cons" was such a tough hurdle?
No early election. I can't help but think we're being played the same way the American's are. A mass rally demanding the full amputation of the right-wing that is out to destroy Canada is what should be happening.
