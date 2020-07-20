Why the WEgate Fake Scandal Will Not Take Down Trudeau

I must admit I didn't think that the fake WE scandal would have any effect on the Liberal party standings, or on the popularity of Justin Trudeau.
It's so obviouly a manufactured scandal, and the only reason it lasted more than a day was because the Con media made it sound like the biggest story in the world.
I thought that Canadians would understand that, and also recognize the excellent work Trudeau has been doing to lead us through a deadly pandemic.
But sadly I was wrong.
So this latest Abacus poll was a bit of a shock.
If an election were held right now, the Liberal Party (36%) lead nationally – five-point ahead of the Conservatives (31%) – but Liberal support has slid four points since our last measurement at the end of June.
Public impressions of the Prime Minister have also taken a hit, dropping 5-points over the past month. Today 42% have a positive view of Mr. Trudeau and 36% say their feeling is negative.
But that shock didn't last long. For after I took a closer look at the poll I realized there was nothing to be worried about.
For despite the all out assault by Andrew Scheer and his stooges in the Con media...
The dial has barely moved.
And in the case of the hapless Jagmeet Singh, despite his best efforts to imitate Scheer's Trudeau hate, it hasn't moved at all....
And judging by what Singh said today it never will.
When people need help – they’re told to wait— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 20, 2020
But when friends of the PM need help, he jumps to give them a nearly billion dollar bailout
The PM needs to admit that giving money to WE was never about help for students, but about help for his well-connected friends pic.twitter.com/q9cnvuxBGi
For he just doesn't get it.
Most Canadians have no time for ugly, divisive, American-style politics. They expect better from the NDP, and the last thing they need is a second-rate Scheer impersonator.
As for the real Scheer, with only a month to before he's replaced as leader he's in such a friggin' frenzy, he's now demanding that Trudeau should RESIGN !!!!
Scheer says Liberal MPs signalling they're OK with 'corruption' if they don't demand Trudeau's resignation https://t.co/aJ8HOxGQ8R #hw #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/q2BJNx0bJQ— CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) July 20, 2020
In a final fit of naked desperation. Or STUPIDITY.
For all Trudeau has to do is wait until the Con leadership race reaches its bloody climax, and they're practically killing each other, and then ask Canadians this one simple question:
Who do you prefer me or THEM?
And I think the answer will be obvious.
The losers in the Con media can still bat their wings, and scream "boss boss we're almost WINNING!!!"
But we're going to teach them a lesson they'll never forget.
The Cons still got NOTHING.
Justin Trudeau is still leading this country through a murderous pandemic.
Hey moms and dads! Today’s the day - your Canada Child Benefit is going up again. That means you’ll have more money to pay for whatever your kids need this summer and all year long - whether that’s healthy food, new clothes, or activities the family can do at home. pic.twitter.com/VSMN5ReS4P— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 20, 2020
When the time comes to vote most Canadians will remember that, not some fake scandal.
So the future, if we survive, still belongs to us...
1 comment:
Hey Simon, if you're against ugly, divisive politics, why are you always so ugly and divisive on your blog?
Post a Comment