Why The Fake WE Scandal Is Going To Hurt The Cons More Than The Liberals

Trust me, the last thing I wanted to do today is write about the absurd WE fake scandal.
I had a hammock, a good book, and a big bowl of juicy Washington State cherries ready to go, and I was looking forward to a really lazy Saturday.
But then I saw a strangely orange Andrew Scheer in his home studio, calling on the police to investigate Justin Trudeau.
So I thought I'd better explain why the Cons and their NDP and Bloc buddies are going to be the big losers of this fake scandal.
Before their crazy desperate followers get carried away, and start wanking furiously and declaring victory.
So let's start at the beginning.
The WE organization is a large and highly respected organization that works with young people in Canada and all over the world.
In a country full of Con think tanks, it attracts many progressive kids. As well as those from all parties.
Like Peter MacKay...
Or Erin O'Toole....
Because the WE organization is present in schools all over Canada, it made sense to ask them to be the ones to distribute the program money.
Especially since that money had to be distributed as soon as possible, as this thread from James Wooten points out.
But the Cons with the help of their sleazy stooge media still managed to sabotage the program by among other things dragging poor Margaret Trudeau into the story. Even though she had nothing to do with the awarding of the contract.
Which really disgusted me.
All the Cons and their NDP and Bloc buddies have achieved with their fake WEgate scandal, is destroy the jobs of more than 35,000 Young Canadians, and hurt the decent Margaret Trudeau. They must be so proud of themselves. But we will remember. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/jKiWlvQu4Z— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) July 10, 2020
As did the way the Con/NDP/Bloc ménage à trois casually crushed the dreams of all those young Canadians, in their rush to try to hype the fake scandal.
With the hapless Jagmeet Singh doing his best to out smear Scheer...
Or out lie him, which is simply pathetic, and shows how far he has fallen.With this crisis, we've seen the PM move at a record speed to help the very rich, while seniors & people living with disabilities are told to wait— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 10, 2020
It’s disturbing that after the PM's family were paid hundreds of thousands by WE, the PM rushed to give them a billion $ contract
As for the separatist leader Yves-François Blanchet he suggested that Trudeau should separate from his own government.
"For a few months, I think the prime minister must step aside and leave...the responsibilities to the deputy prime minister": Bloc Québécois Leader @yfblanchet says Trudeau can't keep doing the job while he is under an ethics investigation over the WE Charity contract. pic.twitter.com/YWHEZqAsAQ— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) July 9, 2020
Which was so outrageous I can only suggest that Blanchet take his temperature to make sure that some ghastly fever hasn't run off with his marbles.
So let's face it, it's not a pretty picture eh?
Many Con and NDP supporters are in a frenzy, believing that this latest fake scandal will bring Trudeau down, where so many others have failed.
But sadly for them, most of those toxic Trudeau haters are so detached from reality, they don't understand that the opposite is almost certainly going to happen.
They don't understand that most Canadians are suffering from fake scandal fatigue.
They know Andrew Scheer and his ugly divisive politics only too well. and they're sick to death of him.
And since most Canadians also believe that Justin Trudeau has been doing a pretty good job leading this country through a devastating pandemic, those who try to smear him, risk making him even more popular.
If that's possible...
So the only thing the Con, NDP, and Bloc ménage à trois has managed to achieve is to shaft tens of thousands of young Canadians, annoy the the hell out of rest of us, and give Trudeau a good excuse to trigger an election whenever it suits him.
Hopefully sooner rather than later, because this mongrel minority government is clearly not working.
And I think it's safe to say that whenever he does, he will be rewarded with a massive majority.
The Cons will never understand what the word decency means.
And they will no doubt howl like hyenas.
But in these scary pandemic times Canadians want decency to prevail.
And they will settle for nothing less...
