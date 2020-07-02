Thursday, July 02, 2020
The Violent Cons Who Want To Kill Justin Trudeau
It's a lovely photo. Justin Trudeau and his family spending part of their Canada day helping to harvest vegetables for an Ottawa food bank.
It's another reason I admire our prime minister, another reason I love this peaceful country so much.
But unfortunately because Trudeau is so decent, and so Canadian, a lot of Cons and and other haters want to kill him.
As one of them apparently tried to do this morning.
Police have arrested a Canadian Armed Forces member who they say was armed and had gained access to the grounds at Rideau Hall early Thursday morning.
A source told CBC News the man had driven from Manitoba and had a long gun and a note with him. The source — who spoke on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the case — did not know the details of the note nor what kind of long gun it was.
It's an ugly incident, but sadly nobody should be surprised. For I have long warned that anti-Trudeau hatred in this country is out of control.
If you don't believe that, check out this rally on Parliament Hill...
The Con scum who can't even spell PARLIAMENT.
The nut job Trumpanzees who somehow think they have the right to call for Trudeau to be executed.
It's disgusting, as are all the violent images that are everywhere on the internet...
And although most of the violent threats come from right-wing kooks, Andrew Scheer and his Cons are also to blame for this epidemic of hatred with their support for extremist groups...
And Scheer's never ending attempts to whip up hatred against our prime minister.
For the dirtiest and most bigoted of reasons.
So I think it's time to say enough is enough.
When I say I believe in decency and our precious Canadian values, I mean it.
I believe that they help differentiate us from the violent hell hole that the U.S. has become.
And I intend to go after all those violent hate mongers harder than I ever have before.
Before they kill the decent.
And murder our country and its values...
Labels: Con hate mongers, Justin Trudeau, RCMP, Rideau Hall Attack
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment